Virat Kohli's Siblings React As He Quits Test Captaincy After 7 Years; 'Proud Of You'

Virat Kohli on Saturday shocked the cricket world by announcing his decision to step down as the Test captain of Team India. Following this, Kohli’s siblings Vikas Kohli and Bhawna Dhingra reacted to his decision. Both the siblings noted that the cricketer’s family was proud of his achievements as the captain of the national side.

After Team India's 2-1 defeat to South Africa in the three-match Test series, Virat Kohli shockingly announced his decision to step down as the captain of the side on Saturday. Earlier last year, Kohli had stepped down as the skipper of the T20I side before he was unceremoniously stripped of the ODI captaincy. Kohli led India in 68 Test matches and has sealed his name as the most successful skipper with 40 wins.

Virat Kohli's siblings react to his decision to step down as skipper

Reacting to the 33-year-old’s decision to step down as Test skipper, his brother Vikas said that his family was proud of all that he had done. Vikas commented on the former Indian skipper’s Instagram post saying, “You have made us ( your family ) and the whole nation proud… am really proud of you bhai… as i know what it takes to be out there and absorb everything from judgments to a lot more…. You have held your head high and believed in your team and your dream…. We all are always behind you … GOD BLESS YOU… PROUD OF YOU CHAMP … ALWAYS.”

The cricketer’s sister Bhawna also said that she was proud of her brother’s achievements and noted that she trusts his decision. Bhawna shared Kohli’s statement on her Instagram story and wrote, "So proud of your journey as a captain. Completely trust your decision making."

Virat Kohli quits as Team India's Test captain

Virat Kohli's statement announcing his decision to step down as Team India's skipper from the Test format read:

"Its been 7 years of hard work, toil and relentless perseverance everyday to take the team in the right direction. I have done this job with absolute honesty and left nothing out there. Everything has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as the Test Captain of India, it's now. There have been many ups and also some downs along the journey, but never has there been a lack of effort or lack of belief. I have always believed in giving my 120 percent in everything I do, and if I can't do that, I know its not the right thing to do. I have absolute clarity in my heart and I cannot be dishonest to my team."

"I want to thank the BCCI for giving me the opportunity to lead my country for such a long period of time and more importantly to all the teammates who bought into the vision I had for the team from Day One and never gave up in any situation. You guys have made this journey so memorable and beautiful. To Ravi Bhai and the support group who were the engine behind this vehicle that moved us upwards in Test cricket consistently, you all have played a massive role in bringing this vision to life. Lastly, a big thank you to MS Dhoni who believed in me as a captain and found me to be an able individual who could take Indian Cricket forward," he wrote.

Reacting to the development, BCCI took to their official Twitter handle to congratulate the outgoing skipper for his contributions and leadership qualities that helped the Test team conquer unprecedented heights. BCCI in its Tweet mentioned that Kohli led India in 68 matches and has sealed his name as the most successful skipper with 40 wins.

Image: AP/ Instagram