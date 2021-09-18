Virat Kohli's Sister On His Decision To Quit T20 Captaincy: ‘Respect Your Insightfulness’

Indian skipper Virat Kohli's elder sister Bhawna Kohli has finally opened up on her brother's decision to quit T20 captaincy after the upcoming World Cup in the UAE. Bhawna turned to social media to praise Kohli's "wisdom" and said it was the right decision to make. "Respect your insightfulness," Bhawna wrote on Instagram. Kohli on Thursday stunned the cricketing world as he announced that he will step down as India's T20 captain after the conclusion of the World Cup in November. Kohli, in a statement, said he has made the decision in order to manage his workload, which has increased massively in the past several years due to captaincy duties in all three formats.

Kohli said that he arrived at the decision after consulting with "close people," including Team India's head coach Ravi Shastri and vice-captain Rohit Sharma. Kohli said he will continue to lead India in Test and ODI cricket and will keep playing T20Is as a pure batsman. Bhawna appeared massively impressed by Kohli's sportsmanship and praised her brother on Instagram. Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma also supported her husband's decision as he took to Kohli's comment section and shared a couple of red heart emoticons. Kohli's move to quit was also acknowledged by the BCCI, who put out a statement in support of his decision.

Virat Kohli's stats as T20I captain

Virat Kohli has been one of the most successful captains in the shorter format of the game. Under Virat Kohli's captaincy, Team India has played 45 matches and has won 27 of them, while 13 ended in defeat. Kohli's win percentage while captaining India in T20Is is 65.11, which is better than MS Dhoni's 59.28. Kohli also has the most 50 plus scores as captain in the T20Is. Kohli is currently in the UAE to take part in the second phase of IPL 2021. He will resume the captaincy role for Royal Challengers Bangalore once the season restarts on September 19.

Kohli's RCB is currently on number three on the points table, beneath Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings. RCB played seven games in the first phase of IPL 2021 and lost two of them, which earned them the joint second-highest points. However, because of a lower net run rate than Chennai, RCB was placed at the number three position.

(Image: BhawnaKohli/Instagram)