Virat Kohli's Sister Posts Statement After Comments On Vamika, Reiterates Duo's Decision

There is eagerness among fans of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma to see the couple's daughter Vamika. The couple has been clear on not exposing the child to social media or media, and the India cricket captain’s sister Bhawna Kohli Dhinga's recent statement about the baby had made headlines. She now issued a clarification on the statement, urging followers to not encourage any news that spoke about her revealing how Vamika looks.

Virat Kohli’s sister issues clarification

Bhawna Kohli took to her Instagram stories to state Virat and Anushka had already requested media to refrain from sharing Vamika’s pictures. She asked the netizens not to ‘entertain or encourage’ any news that stated that she had revealed her looks. She shared that she would not do something like this as she totally respected their decision.

Virat Kohli's Sister talking about Vamika's Privacy and also saying and requested that all of you should respect Virat and Anushka's decison. pic.twitter.com/i8Mi05fKBH — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) June 13, 2021

On a recent interaction with followers, Bhawna was asked if she had seen Vamika and who she remembled more, from Virat and Anushka. She had replied that she had seen the baby and she looked like an ‘angel.’

'Virushka' had written to the media asking them not to click their daughter, days after her birth on January 11. Recently, a pic of the baby in her mother’s arms as Team India travelled to England for had gone viral, but even some paparazzi and media publications took the post down later on.

Virat had shared during a recent fan interaction where that they would not expose their daughter to social media till she had an understanding of what it was and could make a decision on it.

Meanwhile, Virat and his Indian team is practicing ahead of the World Test Championship final against New Zealand to be played from June 18 onwards. Anushka had shared pictures from the ‘Quarantine at the Stadium’, quipping about how ‘don’t bring work home’ could not be an excuse for the star batsman anymore.