Virat Kohli's South Africa ODIs Snub Reignites Aussie Tour Controversy From 2020

According to reports, Team India's Test captain Virat Kohli will likely take a small break for the upcoming three-match ODI series in South Africa in January 2022. The news comes on the back of BCCI earlier announcing that Rohit Sharma will be taking over as captain of both the T20I and ODI teams even though Kohli had only announced that he will be stepping down from the T20 captaincy duties. This news has reignited the 'controversy' from November 2020, when Virat Kohli missed three Test matches to witness the birth of his first child.

Back in November 2020 during India's tour of Australia, Kohli had sought the board and requested permission to head back to India to witness the birth of his first child and the board accepted it and let him travel back. At the time, while the majority of the people accepted the decision, a small but vocal minority spoke against his decision to leave the team in the middle of a blockbuster series. However, his recent reported decision to miss out on upcoming India vs South Africa three-match ODI series has reignited the Australia series 'controversy'.

Kohli to miss IND vs SA ODI series while Rohit Sharma an injury doubt

Earlier on Tuesday, sources in the know of developments confirmed to ANI that Kohli has indeed sought a small break in January next year with India vs South Africa three ODI matches scheduled for that time. "Yes, Kohli has asked for a small break in January to spend some time with his family. It effectively means that he would miss the ODI series against South Africa," the source had told ANI.

Team India's new white ball skipper, Rohit Sharma could also miss the upcoming ODI series because of a hamstring injury that he picked up in training. He has already been ruled out from the three-match Test series and is a doubt for the ODI series as well. If he does end up missing the ODI series then the BCCI will need to pick a different skipper all together for that series.

Image: AP