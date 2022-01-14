Virat Kohli's Team India Become 1st Team In Test History To Register This Unwanted Record

Team India on Thursday registered an unwanted record after the side was bowled out for 198 runs in the second innings of the ongoing third Test match against South Africa. In the first innings, India scored 223 runs, but in the second, they failed to even touch the 200-run mark.

The Virat Kohli-led side lost all 10 of its wickets to catches in the first innings, a feat that was replicated in the second as well, making India the first nation in Test cricket history to lose all 20 wickets via catches.

Only five times in the history of Test cricket has a team lost 19 wickets to catches. The first time it happened was during a match between England and Australia in Brisbane in 1982/83. The bilateral series between Pakistan and Australia in 2009/10, was the second time a team lost 19 wickets to catches. In the 2010/11 match between India and South Africa, a team lost 19 wickets via catches for the third time.

Another match between England and Australia saw a team lose 19 wickets to catches. In Cape Town in 2019/20, during a match between South Africa and England, the last and final instance of a team losing 19 wickets to catches was recorded. However, never in the history of the game had a side lost all 20 wickets to catches. On Thursday, India altered the record when South Africa dismissed the visitors via catches.

India vs South Africa

The hosts have already chased 101 of their low target of 212 runs, putting themselves in a dominating position. South Africa piled up runs quickly in their second innings after dismissing India for 198 runs. The Proteas now just need 111 runs to win both the match and the series, while India will require 8 wickets to do so. With Keegan Petersen and Rassie van der Dussen on strike, South Africa will restart batting at 101/2 on Friday.

Image: BCCI/Twitter