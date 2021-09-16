Virat Kohli's 'unconventional & Extraordinary' Records As India's T20 Captain

In a shocking development, Virat Kohli has decided to step down as the T20 Captain of team India after the upcoming T20 World Cup in October this year in Dubai, UAE. Under Kohli's captaincy, India has played 45 matches, winning 27 of those. This makes Virat Kohli the second most successful T20I captain for the country and fifth overall. Only Asghar Afghan (42), MS Dhoni (42), Eoin Morgan (37), and Sarfaraz Ahmed (29) have won more matches as captain than Kohli. Let's take a look at some of the unconventional records that he has racked up through the years as captain.

During India's Australia tour in 2016, the Indian team whitewashed the Australians 3–0 in the T20I series after a defeat in the ODIs. Kohli secured three fifties in all three T20Is with scores of 90 not out, 59 not out and 50, winning two men of the matches as well as the man of the series award.

Kohli ranked 2nd among captains with most runs in T20Is

Virat Kohli, more than just contributing with his captaincy, has been consistent with the bat as he has scored the most T20I runs by an Indian skipper. With 1502 T20I runs, Virat is ranked second among captains with the most runs in T20Is only behind Australia's Aaron Finch (1589 runs).

The Indian skipper also holds the record for the quickest to 1000 T20I runs as a captain. Virat achieved this feat in 30 innings, which is one inning quicker than South Africa's Faf du Plessis. Virat is also the only Indian skipper to have won a bilateral T20I series in all South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia (SENA) nations winning 2-1 in England (2018), 2-1 in South Africa (2018), 5-0 in New Zealand (2020), and 2-1 in Australia (2020).

In the 2018-2019 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Kohli scored his 25th Test hundred in Perth. Despite the fact that the pitch was not as quick and bouncy as the WACA due to its drop-in nature it was still a tricky pitch where fast bowlers were getting assistant. Kohli's knock was rated by several analysts and former cricketers as one of his finest against a fine Australian attack.

Kohli's statement on his decision

In a statement uploaded on his Twitter account, Kohli said, "I have been fortunate enough to not only represent India but also lead the Indian Cricket Team to my utmost capability. I thank everyone who has supported me in my journey as the Captain of the Indian Cricket Team. I couldn't have done it without them - the boys, the support staff, the selection committee, my coaches and each and every Indian who prayed for us to win."

Kohli then said that the workload is very important and given that he has played all three formats regularly for the past 8-9 years and was captain for about five years, he feels the need to give himself some space to be fully ready to lead the Indian team in Test and ODI formats of cricket. He did state that he will carry on giving his all for the team as a batsman moving forward.

Virat Kohli stated that it took a while for him to arrive at this decision. Virat also said that he also spoke to BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and President Sourav Ganguly along with all the selectors about the same.

(Image: AP)