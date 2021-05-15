Virat Kohli's Unseen Photos from His Junior Cricket Days Go Viral On Social Media; See

One of the world's fittest contemporary cricketer and Team India's skipper Virat Kohli's photos of his junior cricket days have gone viral on social media. Virat Kohli who is also considered one of the best modern-day batsmen around the world had started his journey just like everyone else. Virat Kohli's fitness has been admired by many cricketing nations and even by the players. However, his journey to becoming one of the fittest cricketers was not easy. In fact, Kohli himself in an interview revealed that his nickname 'Cheeku' was given by his coach when he used to play junior-level cricket because he was chubby.

In a viral Twitter thread shared by a Twitter user, several Virat Kohli's pictures including school circular, in which he is named as captain of the Delhi U-15 team, a photo of a slam book filled by him in which he has mentioned his hobby as 'football' and ambition to be 'an Indian cricketer' while adding 'Hrithik Roshan' as the most admirable person has gone viral.

Virat Kohli's Viral Junior Cricket Days Photos:

Kohli's then Ranji teammate Shalaj Sondhi posted these on insta.

Most embarrassing moment: he wrote not yet then cut it & wrote not yet again🤣



U-15 Days

U-16 days

We all should thank Shalaj everyday for all the stuff he's been providing

The Delhi-based cricketer made his international debut in 2008 against Sri Lanka and since then there has been no looking back for the 32-year-old. Virat has since then amassed a total of 22,818 international runs in all three formats combined, which includes 115 half-centuries and 70 centuries. In fact, Kohli is one of the batsmen, who is closest to shatter batting legend Sachin Tendulkar's record of smashing 100 international centuries.

Team India's skipper was last seen in now postponed IPL 2021 leading Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Kohli & Co. was having a ball at the IPL 2021 as RCB was among the top 4 teams on the points table till the tournament was suspended. Despite being away from the field, Virat Kohli has created a huge buzz on social media as his junior cricketing days' photos have gone viral.

Notably, Kohli's better-half Anushka Sharma's college pictures also went viral in which the actress was seen with none other than Sakshi Singh Dhoni- wife of India's former skipper MS Dhoni.

Pakistan Legend Zaheer Abbas Hails Virat Kohli

Former Pakistan cricketer Zaheer Abbas, who was popularly known as 'Bradman of Asia', has hailed Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Babar Azam as the top two batsmen in the world at the moment. Abbas, while speaking to Cricket Pakistan, said that Virat Kohli and Babar Azam are the only batsmen whose styles are being copied. He said there are other good batsmen as well, but these two are exceptional. While Virat Kohli has become one of the veterans of the game with several records to his name, Babar still has a long way to go in his career.

"The best batsmen in the world at the moment I believe is the Indian skipper Virat Kohli, there is no doubt in it. And then comes our hero Babar Azam, may God keep him in good health and bless him with good performances. There are many more batsmen who are extremely good. However, these two are the only batsmen in the world, whose batting styles are being copied. I have seen many batsmen in the Indian Premier League (IPL), I have watched a couple of games, playing the cut shot through slips and gully. Such shots have become very common as so many batsmen are playing them now," Abbas said in the interview.

