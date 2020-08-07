Air India Kozhikode Crash: Virat Kohli, Sachin & Rohit Send Prayers For Passengers' Safety

Cricket stars Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma came forward to express shock and send prayers for all the passengers' safety after an Air India Express flight with 190 passengers and crew skidded off the tabletop runway and fell into 50 feet valley breaking into two portions while landing.

'Deepest condolences'

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the Indian skipper expressed his deepest condolences to the loved ones of those who have lost their lives. He then prayed for those who have been affected by the aircraft accident in Kozhikode.

Praying for those who have been affected by the aircraft accident in Kozhikode. Deepest condolences to the loved ones of those who have lost their lives. 🙏🏼 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 7, 2020



Rohit wrote that he is praying for the passengers and the staff on the Air India flight in Kozhikode and termed it as 'Shocking news'.

Praying for the passengers and the staff on the #AirIndia flight in Kozhikode. Shocking news. — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 7, 2020



Sachin Tendulkar wrote he is praying for the safety of everyone onboard the Air India Express Aircraft that has overshot the runway at Kozhikode Airport, Kerala. He then offered his deepest condolences to the families who have lost their near ones in this tragic accident.

Praying for the safety of everyone onboard the #AirIndia Express Aircraft that’s overshot the runway at Kozhikode Airport, Kerala.

Deepest condolences to the families who have lost their near ones in this tragic accident. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 7, 2020



About the Incident

An Air India Express flight with 190 passengers and crew skidded off the tabletop runway and fell into a 50 feet valley breaking into two portions while landing on Friday evening, police sources said. Many people have been rushed to the nearby hospitals, the condition of some of them is said to be serious.

The passengers include 10 infants, two pilots, and four cabin crew members. A DGCA statement said the AIEAXB1344, B737 Dubai-Calicut with 190 people on board met with the mishap. After landing at Runway 10, the flight continued running to the end of the runway and fell down in the valley and broke into two portions, the statement said.

The flight landed at the airport at around 7.40 pm. An airline spokesperson said the aircraft apparently overshot the runway. Rescue operations are progressing. It had been raining heavily at the time of the accident. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said police and fire force personnel have been directed to take all measures for rescue and relief operations.

