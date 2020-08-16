Virat's Coach Rajkumar Sharma Surprised At Dhoni's Retirement; 'India's Greatest Captain'

Indian captain Virat Kohli's coach Rajkumar Sharma is completely surprised with the way MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on the Independence Day.

"I am totally surprised. He keeps on springing up surprises one after another. But this one was not expected at all. He is still so fit and there is so much cricket left in him. I thought he could have easily played for another 2 to 3 years for India in limited-overs cricket. I am sure he will play IPL and domestic cricket for a couple of years more," Rajkumar Sharma told Republic TV in an exclusive interview on Sunday.

Hailing Dhoni as India's greatest and best captain ever, Rajkumar said: "He took on from where another great captain Sourav Ganguly left and went on to become ever bigger, better and most successful Indian captain. He is captain cool and that distinction distinguishes him from everyone. Under him, India won two World Cups and become World no one in Test and ODIs. Ganguly was aggressive and Virat too also shows his emotions but Dhoni was cool and hardly expressed himself on the field. If you ask me who was the best my answer will be Dhoni," Kohli's coach observed.

Recalling memories of Dhoni he said he was always a special player and person. "Initially, he was known to be a batsman with huge six-hitting capability, who could turn things around single-handedly. Later he developed his game and became one of the best wicketkeeper-batsman. Though he was unconventional we all loved him for that too," he remembered.

