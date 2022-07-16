Virat's 'perspective' Post Goes Viral; Pietersen Joins Azam In Lending Support To Kohli

Former Team India captain Virat Kohli's latest post on 'perspective' has gone viral with some famous cricketers taking to social media to respond to it. The 33-year-old had put up an interesting Tweet earlier on July 16 as several members of the cricketing fraternity continue to raise doubts about his place in the national squad.

Pietersen, Anushka & others react to Virat Kohli's 'perspective' post

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen took to his official Instagram handle and posted an image alongside Virat Kohli by stating that the 33-year-old will be back to form. The 42-year-old explained how Kohli has played some of the best cricket, a career that some aspiring cricketers can only dream of.

Previously, Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who has publicly highlighted his admiration for Kohli, took to his official Twitter handle and asked him to stay strong, stating that his phase too will pass. And that is not it, as the 27-year-old also complimented Kohli during his pre-match conference ahead of the first Test against Sri Lanka by stating, "I just feel that in the present situation Kohli needs support and to be backed. I tweeted wishing him the best because I know how a player feels when he is going through this period, and he needs the support of everyone."

Virat Kohli seems to have had a massive dip in form recently

It has been almost three years since Virat Kohli scored an international century in any format. The last time he got to the three-figure mark was on November 22 in 2019 against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens. In the ongoing India tour of England, the 33-year-old could only manage scores of 11 and 20 in the fifth and final Test against Edgbaston and continued his bad performances in T20Is, where he could score only 12 runs in two innings.



The right-handed batter has not fared very well in Blue this year either, scoring only 158 runs with two fifties in six ODI innings and 81 runs across 4 T20I innings with one fifty. Because of Kohli's poor form, the 33-year-old has been given rest when India tour the West Indies later this month.

(Inputs from ANI)