'Virattacking Captaincy': Amul Pays Punny Tribute To Ex-India Test Skipper Virat Kohli

Indian dairy cooperative society Amul took to its official Twitter handle on Monday and paid a tribute to Virat Kohli. The 33-year-old cricketer announced on Saturday his decision to step down as the Test captain of men's Indian cricket team. He was earlier removed from ODI captaincy after his decision to step down from the T20I captaincy of India.

Meanwhile, Amul thanked Virat Kohli for his attacking and aggressive leadership style as the Indian skipper and captioned the cartoon illustration saying, "Thanks for the Virattacking captaincy!".

The illustration also had, "Amul Leader of the pack!" written on it. Amul is known to illustrate interesting and trending topics in form of cartoons. Fans were elated on spotting Amul's tribute to the former Indian skipper and expressed their views by replying to the tweet.

What lies ahead for Virat Kohli?

Having stepped down from the captaincy in all forms of the game, Kohli will now focus solely on his batting. He will be seen playing in his first ODI match for India after being snubbed from the captaincy during the upcoming India vs South Africa ODI series. India will lock horns with the Proteas in the three-match ODI series, starting with the first ODI series at Paarl on January 18.

KL Rahul will lead Team India in the ODI series in Rohit Sharma's absence

KL Rahul will lead the Indian squad in absence of Rohit Sharma, who hasn’t recovered from the hamstring injury he suffered while preparing for India's tour of South Africa. Jasprit Bumrah will be Rahul's deputy in the ODI series, while Kohli will bat at no. 3 and will also play a huge role for KL Rahul. This will be KL Rahul’s first ODI series as the skipper of India, as he has led the squad in only one Test match so far.

India's squad - KL Rahul (Captain), Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj, Jayant Yadav, Navdeep Saini.

