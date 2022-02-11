Virender Sehwag Advises KL Rahul To Avoid Self-inflicted Mistakes PBKS Made In Past

KL Rahul made his comeback in Team India during India vs West Indies 2nd ODI after missing India vs West Indies 1st ODI due to personal reasons. The opening batsman was made to bat in the middle order in a reshuffled batting lineup with Rishabh Pant opening the innings. Despite batting in the middle order, KL Rahul was looking in great touch and was almost on the verge of completing a half-century before a mix up with Suryakuumar Yadav saw him ending up one short of the figure. Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag has given a piece of advice for Rahul to avoid such incidents happening again in future.

IND vs WI: Virender Sehwag advice for KL Rahul

Virender Sehwag posted a video on his Instagram handle in which he spoke about how KL Rahul needs to work on his running between the wickets. He said, "KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav stitched an important partnership after the early blows. Rahul played well and could have gone on to score big runs, if not for the runout,". He added, " There was an easy chance of a double, but he stopped in the middle, which caused the dismissal. He must work on his running between the wickets… shouldn't repeat mistakes he made in Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings)."

IND vs WI: Will India inflict whitewash on West Indies and make history?

India already pocketed the ODI series by winning the first two matches. Rohit Sharma decided to ring in four changes during the final ODI with KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda and Yuzvendra Chahal and Shardul Thakur all missing out. Kuldeep Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar and Shikhar Dhawan were included in the team.

Besides making changes in playing 11, Team India is also on the verge of making history by winning the 3rd ODI. If the Indian side emerges as the winner of the third ODI, it will be India’s fifth consecutive 50-over match win against West Indies, which is also their joint-highest winning streak against the Caribbean side in ODIs. India previously won as many ODIs consecutively against Windies in 1994 and 2009-11.

Image: PTI