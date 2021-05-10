Virender Sehwag Amazed At Elephant Perfecting Inside-out Cover Drive In Viral Video: WATCH

A video has gone viral on the internet where an elephant is seen playing cricket. In the 'Elephant plays cricket video', the mighty creature is seen striking the ball fluently in distinct angles which has left cricketing fans in awe. Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag was also amazed to see the 'Elephant plays cricket video'.

Virender Sehwag in awe of elephant playing cricket

On Sunday, Sehwag took to Instagram and shared the video to express his delight at watching an elephant play cricket. He also went on to laud one of the elephant's shots which was quite similar to his famous inside-out shot over covers. Sehwag captioned the video, "Inside out over covers. Trunk eye coordination peak. Classic from #Gannu #cricket #incredible." For those unversed, by Gannu, Sehwag meant Lord Ganesha, who is widely considered as the 'Elephant God' by Hindus across the world.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan was also stunned by the video. On Saturday, the Englishman had also shared the same video along with a hilarious caption. Vaughan wrote, "Surely the Elephant has an English passport !!"

Surely the Elephant has an English passport !! https://t.co/scXx7CIZPr — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 8, 2021

After Vaughan shared the video, netizens reacted hilariously on Twitter. One of the users wrote, "the elephant is surely using vaseline on its bat..." Another called the Elephant "Ben Stokes of animals." One of the users wrote, "Elephant wouldn't be pleased hearing this after sensing he/she would perfect the game only after a century by winning the World Cup." Some compared these extravagant shots with former Indian skipper MS Dhoni's "helicopter shots."

SOURCE: PTI/ VIRENDER SEHWAG INSTAGRAM

