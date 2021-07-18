Virender Sehwag Calls Dennis Lillee 'Gunda'; Sends Birthday Wish In Bollywood Style

Former Team India opener Virender Sehwag was considered one of the most dangerous batsman of his time. He was known for his big-hitting abilities during his playing days and he continues to do even after retirement although it is not on the cricket field but outside the field. Sehwag is known for making witty comments and trolling cricketers on social media and this time the cricketer on his target is former Australia bowling legend Dennis Lillee.

Virender Sehwag wishes Dennis Lillee in Bollywood style

Dennis Lillee celebrated his 67th birthday on Sunday, July 18 and Virender Sehwag decided to wish him with a hilarious tweet. The former cricketer used a line from the movie Gunda which was released in 1998. Sehwag compared Lillee with the villain of the movie who used to scare everyone all through the movie. The film starred Mithun Chakraborty, Mukesh Rishi, and Shakti Kapoor.

Gunda Rocks .

Naam hai Lillee, kar deta hoon Batsman ki Pant Gilee. Don’t be Silly.

Happy Birthday Sir Lillee https://t.co/cAgMMYZuqa — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 18, 2021

Virender Sehwag's career

After making his international debut back in 1999, Virender Sehwag went onto become the mainstay of the Indian batting order due to his fearless batting. The 42-year-old represented Team India in 104 Tests, 251 ODIs, and 19 T20Is till his final appearance in 2013. Sehwag scored over 17,000 international runs across all formats, with most of those runs coming at the top of the order while facing the new ball. The Nawab of Najafgarh was also part of the Indian side that lifted the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 Cricket World Cup.

Apart from piling runs in his career, Sehwag also has numerous records to his name. The former cricketer holds the record of having scored the fastest triple century in terms of balls (278) to date which came against South Africa during his magnificent knock of 319. He is also the only Indian batsman to score two Test triple centuries and the fourth batsman in world cricket to have achieved this feat in red-ball cricket. Others in the list include legendary Australian batsman Sir Donald Bradman, former West Indies skipper Brian Lara, and, Windies power-hitter Chris Gayle respectively.

Dennis Lillee career

Former Australian pacer had a wonderful career spanning from 1971 to 1984. In the 72 Test matches, Lillee picked up 355 wickets. In 63 ODI’s he has 103 wickets to name and the numbers are good enough to show how feared a bowler he was during his playing days.

Credit: Virender Sehwag/ Twitter/ PTI