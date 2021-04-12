Virender Sehwag Defends Manish Pandey Post Taking Swipe, Says 'couldn't Get Ball In Radar'

After Sunrisers Hyderabad lost to Kolkata Knight Riders in their opening IPL 2021 match, former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag indirectly opined on Manish Pandey's knock saying that teams won't win the tournament if their batsmen did stat-padding. His comments came after Pandey found himself at the centre of criticism following his undefeated 61 runs off 44 deliveries, with netizens disappointed over his inability to switch gears in the much-needed death overs.

Teams that will have stat padding batsmen end up batting long overs without changing gears quickly will struggle. Depriving hitters and finishers by leaving very less balls and making it very difficult. Happened last year, and such teams will struggle always #IPL — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 11, 2021

While speaking to Cricbuzz, Sehwag shared that SRH would have been able to easily win the game and chase the 188 run target set by KKR if it wasn't for Pandey's slow innings. The 31-year-old failed to hit even a single boundary in the last 3 overs apart from the one maximum which he bagged on the last ball of the match.

“Pandey couldn’t hit a boundary in the last three overs he batted against KKR. That lone six came off the last ball when the match was over. He had an important role to play. He already had faced the pressure and was set. Had he taken the initiative to smash a few boundaries, SRH wouldn’t have lost the game by 10 runs," said Sehwag.

However, he also came to the defence of the cricketer who has been engulfed with flak saying, “It happens sometimes that you are a set batsman but you don’t get the balls to hit. I think the same thing had happened with Manish Pandey. He didn’t get any ball in his radar and hence, he couldn’t hit a six."

SRH loses to KKR by 10 runs

Chasing a mammoth total of 188 runs posted by KKR, SRH had had a rocky start as it began losing its top-order in quick successions including skipper David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha over the first three overs.

After its tepid beginnings, Hyderabad slowly picked up the pace with Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey stitching a crucial partnership of 92 runs only till the 13th over which saw the collapse of Bairstow and shortly after Mohammed Nabi and Vijay Shankar who departed at just 14 and 11 runs respectively.

While Manish Pandey held fort, the Orange Army began losing its hopes owing to his slow innings in the death overs. Here, Pandey failed to hit a single six apart from the one that he smashed off Andre Russell on the last ball of the innings as SRH lost the match to KKR short of just 10 runs.