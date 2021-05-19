Virender Sehwag Emotionally Reveals Latest Charitable Move That Wins Netizens Over Again

The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has been a tough one to tackle for a country like India as the number of cases keeps on increasing day after day. In such dire circumstances, cricketers both national and international have been doing their bit to help the needy people. The likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir, Pat Cummins are few of the cricketers to have come forward and provided support to the people of India during the COVID-19 pandemic..

One of the former players have been quite active on social media in the country fight against COVID-19 is Virender Sehwag. The Former India opener Virender Sehwag has also been doing his side of contribution by providing food through his foundation for the needy people. The cricketer on Wednesday posted a video on the Twitter handle in which he spoke about the latest initiative which could be really helpful for Delhi people.

Virender Sehwag donation for COVID-19 patients

On Wednesday, the former cricketer took to Twitter to make a major announcement for the people of Delhi in terms of providing support during the pandemic. Sehwag posted a video in which he announced about providing an Oxygen Concentrator Bank In Delhi on a rotational basis free of cost to any person requiring it irrespective of their financial status, religion, race and other criteria. The initiative was taken by the cricketer with the help of an NGO in Delhi called Bhartiya Jain Sanghatan Delhi. Here's what he said in the video -

No one should lose their life due to lack of oxygen. Privileged to share that you can avail free services from our Oxygen Concentrator Bank In Delhi on a rotational basis in association with @FeverFMOfficial and @BJSDELHI_NGO .Ab Dilli lega #RahatKiSaans https://t.co/zxRXipbXjn pic.twitter.com/Lu4uMWGspX — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 19, 2021

The Virender Sehwag donation is not only restricted to providing oxygen concentrator but also providing food for needy people. The Virender Sehwag Foundation last month took to Twitter and made an announcement about serving healthy home-cooked food to all those families that are affected by COVID-19 in Delhi. Incidentally, the Virender Sehwag house is in the heart of Delhi itself. The foundation was able to provide over 51000 free home-cooked meals.

Privileged to have offered over 51000 free home cooked meals so far to covid patients in the last month in Delhi NCR. If you have a family in Delhi which is affected by Covid and need home cooked food made with love, please do DM. https://t.co/fa0amFAwwG pic.twitter.com/6Qc4ZktUFY — Virender Sehwag Foundation (@SehwagFoundatn) May 15, 2021

The Virender Sehwag net worth stands at an estimated $40 million, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth. He has also endorsed major brands like Adidas, Boost, Samsung Mobiles, Reebok, Hero Honda during his cricket career and reportedly charged $350,000 for a yearly deal. As reported by Forbes, Virender Sehwag earned approximately $4.1 million from endorsements alone.

According to report published by Republicworld.com on Tuesday, the national capital reported 4,524 new COVID-19 cases, lowest since April 5, and 340 fatalities on Monday while the positivity rate dipped to 8.42%, according to the latest health bulletin released by the city government. The COVID-19 situation has been improving in Delhi with the number of cases and positivity rate going down steadily in the past few days. However, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday extended the lockdown till May 24, saying the gains made so far in combating coronavirus cannot be lost due to relaxations now.