Virender Sehwag Feels Senior Players Should Be Rested To Give Opportunities For Youngsters

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag asked for young players to be given more opportunities so that they can have more matches under their belt and get trained and prepared for next year's T20 World Cup in Australia and that essentially would mean a few of the senior players will have to make way for the younger players in the team.

Speaking on his show "Virugiri" on Facebook, Virender Sehwag named a few players who should be getting opportunities and labelled them as "the future" "Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul and perhaps in the next world cup Ruturaj Gaikwad could be there and also Shreyas Iyer as well. These players can be groomed and given opportunities because they are the future. So, the remaining senior players can be given a break so that these players can play in the T20 series being played at home and gain some experience and prepare themselves for the next World Cup" he said.

Sehwag's statement comes in the backdrop of reports indicating that KL Rahul is likely to lead the Men in Blue during the upcoming T20I home series against New Zealand with several senior players likely to be rested after the World Cup.

Virender Sehwag predicts the winner of the T20 World Cup

According to Sehwag, England will win the trophy after defeating Pakistan in the finals. "I think from one side, Pakistan will make it and England would be the other side in the final and I think, England will win this World Cup," he said.

As things stand, both Pakistan and England are through to the semi-finals with Australia and South Africa battling for the lone spot in group 1, while New Zealand have an upper chance in group 2, with India having an outside chance if they win their remaining two games and New Zealand get beaten by Afghanistan.

Image: AP