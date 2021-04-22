Virender Sehwag Gives A 'Lagaan' Twist To Cummins' Fighting Knock Against CSK In IPL 2021

Quick links:
(Image Courtesy: PTI/@IPL)
Virender Sehwag came forward and heaped praise on Pat Cummins for his power-packed batting performance but at the same time also took a hilarious dig at the other batsmen for failing to make an impact during Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL 2021 clash against Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.
Cummins scored an enterprising 66 but failed to add finishing touches as he was let down by his batting partners during KKR's mammoth chase of 221.
Taking to the micro-blogging site, Viru posted a still from the 2001 blockbuster movie 'Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India' where the lead character Bhuvan portrayed by Aamir Khan is urging his batting partner 'Kachra' (Aditya Lakhia) to just touch the ball and run ('Bas chhoo ke daud kachra). The former Team India vice-captain then wrote that this was the Australian pacer's message to the last few KKR batsman.
Cummins to the last few KKR batsman #CSKvsKKR pic.twitter.com/5puR9zJs7w— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 21, 2021
The passionate cricket fans were in splits with the 2011 World Cup winner's sense of humor. Here are some of the reactions.
Coming back to the contest, CSK posted a mammoth total of 220/3 from their 20 overs after being asked to bat first. Openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis added 115 runs for the opening wicket before the former's dismissal in the 13th over. Faf then continued his splendid run with the bat as he took the Kolkata bowlers to the cleaners and in the end missed out on a well-deserved century as he remained unbeaten on a 60-ball 95 at a strike rate of 158.33 including nine boundaries and four maximums.
In reply, the two-time winners were staring down the barrel at 31/5 before Powerplay before the middle-order duo of Andre Russell (54), and, Dinesh Karthik (40) added an 81-run stand for the sixth wicket. Lower-order batsman Pat Cummins then waged a lone battle with his unbeaten 34-ball 66 at a strike rate of 194.12 that included four boundaries and six maximums. However, he did not receive any support from the other end as KKR were eventually bundled out for 202 in the final over as CSK registered an 18-run win.
By the virtue of this win, the three-time champions have registered their third win of this season.
