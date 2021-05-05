Virender Sehwag Gives Important Message After IPL Suspension, Fans Spot Something Unique

Former India opening batsman Virender Sehwag has often tickled many a funny bone with his witty social media posts. However, the ex-cricketer delivered a serious message for the citizens of India this time around, considering the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis in the country. While the 42-year-old was lauded for spreading awareness through his video, a certain section of fans spotted a slight change in his appearance as well.

Virender Sehwag issues a message for fans after IPL suspension

The dynamic batter took to his Instagram account recently to share an important message for his followers amid the health crisis. The 2011 World Cup winner urged Indian citizens to follow all the recommended health measures. Sehwag requested people to wear masks all the time while also maintaining social distancing in public.

The cricketer-turned-commentator also spoke about how it is essential to wash hands regularly with soap or an alcohol-based sanitizer. He opined that this is the only way the country can defeat the deadly virus.

Several cricketing stars have come forward to spread awareness among the masses during such dire circumstances. Moreover, a number of players have also made generous donations to help the country fight the virus. Sehwag's friend and former teammate Gautam Gambhir has also come to people's rescue by providing them with medical assistance through the Gautam Gambhir Foundation.

Virender Sehwag's social media followers extolled him for his latest initiative. However, a certain section of the audience was quick to spot a change in his hairstyle. Many also suggested that he could have taken the help of a hair transplant to regain his lost hair, although there is no official statement regarding this from the ex-player or any credible source itself.

How much is the Virender Sehwag net worth?

Virender Sehwag has a net worth that stands at an estimated INR 286 crore, as reported by CA Knowledge. The aforementioned figure included the compensation he receives from the BCCI as a former India player. The swashbuckling opener has pocketed INR 412,450,000 just from his IPL salary over the years. Sehwag has associations with a number of major brands and is believed to earn handsomely from the same. Moreover, he also takes home a handsome paycheck for his commentary gigs.

