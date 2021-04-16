Virender Sehwag Gives Special Mention To Chris Morris Post Memorable Knock For Rajasthan

Virender Sehwag came forward and hailed South African all-rounder Chris Morris in a unique manner after his match-winning knock against northern rivals Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

Morris, who was deprived of an opportunity to win the match with the bat against Punjab Kings during Rajasthan Royals' IPL 2021 season-opener made the most of his second chance as he took his side successfully past the finish line.

'Well done Chris Morris': Virender Sehwag

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the former Indian vice-captain had posted a couple of images. The one on the left happens to be a still from Rajasthan's previous game against Punjab where he can be seen expressing his disappointment from the non-strikers' end after his skipper Sanju Samson did not take a run to bring him back on strike and in the other image, a relived Morris can be seen smiling after winning the match for the Royals.

Viru concluded by congratulating the Proteas middle-order batsman for an outstanding job.

Pic 1 last match - Paisa mila par izzat nahi mili



Pic 2 today - Isse kehte hain Izzat.

Izzat bhi , Paisa bhi - Well done Chris Morris #RRvsDC pic.twitter.com/9hLqMk7OKT — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 15, 2021

Even the passionate cricket fans joined the 2011 World Cup winner in congratulating Chris Morris. Here are some of the reactions.

The Proteas cricketer had become the most expensive player at an IPL auction earlier this year after he was roped in by the inaugural edition's champions for a staggering INR 16.25 crores.

Rajasthan Royals register their first win of IPL 2021

A disciplined effort with the ball from Rajasthan restricted the Delhi Capitals to a below-par 147/8 from their 20 overs with skipper Rishabh Pant being the only half-centurion for his side (51 off 32).

In reply, the inaugural edition's champions were reduced to 42/5 and that is when middle-order batsman David Miller ignited their hopes as he went on to score a 43-ball 62 at a strike rate of 144.19. His counter-attacking knock included seven boundaries and a couple of maximums. In the end, Morris added finishing touches with an unbeaten 18-ball 36 at a strike rate of 200 as RR got past the finish line in the final over with two balls to spare, and by the virtue of this win, the Sanju Samson-led side registered their first win if IPL 2021.

