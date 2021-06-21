Virender Sehwag Has A Hilarious Take On India's Day 3 Performance In WTC Final Against NZ

There is a significant buzz around the ongoing World Test Championship Final featuring India and New Zealand as the two star-studded lineups battle it out for the ultimate championship. While the Indian cricket team did manage to showcase a great amount of determination on the second day of the all-important clash, the subsequent day was dominated by Kane Williamson and co. The Kiwi pacers relentlessly bowled testing lines to the Indian batters and they were successful in bundling them out for 217. However, the Indian speedsters had a contrasting outing on the given day, and former India opener Virender Sehwag used his sense of humour to sum up the performance of the fast bowlers.

Virender Sehwag's witty take on Indian pacer's outing on Day 3

New Zealand's talented youngster Kyle Jamieson emerged to be the pick of the bowlers on the day as he dismissed the likes of Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant to dent India's chances of posting a mammoth total upfront. While the tall speedster picked up a stunning fifer on the surface, the Indian seamers failed to make an impact on Day 3 of India vs New Zealand WTC Final. In spite of having a potent pace battery, team India pacers were not able to extract swing from the surface.

The Blackcaps openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway looked comfortable as they orchestrated an impressive 70-run partnership at the top of the order. It was veteran off-spinner R Ashwin who gave Virat Kohli and co. their first breakthrough by dismissing Tom Latham for 30. Conway also departed after a well-made half-century while attempting to flick a full delivery against the bowling of Ishant Sharma. Howeover, many fans, including ex-cricketer Virender Sehwag raised questions over the lack of swing for Indian fast bowlers. The former opener tickled the funny bones of netizens with his hilarious comment:

Mood swing ho gaya, ball nahi huyi.#WTCFinal21 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 20, 2021

