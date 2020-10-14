Virender Sehwag Shares Important Tips For Rajasthan On How To Beat Delhi; Watch Video

The ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season will now move ahead with the 30th match of the tournament as Delhi will take on Rajasthan on Wednesday, October 14. As has been the case throughout the season so far, ex-cricketer Virender Sehwag once again gave his take on the upcoming game as part of his social media show Viru Ki Baithak. Through his most recent episode, the former Indian opening batsman issued a piece of advice for the Steve Smith-led Rajasthan side against their imminent opponents.

Dream11 IPL 2020 points table ahead of Delhi vs Rajasthan live

A look at the Points Table after Match 29 of #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/hq97nt3wB9 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 13, 2020

Dream11 IPL 2020: Virender Sehwag asks Steve Smith and co. to promote Robin Uthappa up the order

Prior to the much-awaited Delhi vs Rajasthan Dream11 IPL 2020 game, Virender Sehwag took to his social media accounts to speak about Robin Uthappa’s recent struggles with the bat. The veteran Indian batsman managed to aggregate only 51 runs in five innings for the Rajasthan franchise this season.

Considering his poor form, Virender Sehwag was of the opinion that the Rajasthan team management must promote struggling Robin Uthappa to open the innings along with dynamic English batsman Jos Buttler. According to him, Buttler will be able to attack opposition bowlers at the top of the order while Uthappa on the other end will find time to settle himself.

Virender Sehwag’s advice for Rajasthan team ahead of their game vs Delhi, watch video

