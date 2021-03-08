Virender Sehwag Has Fun At Sachin Tendulkar's Expense, Gets A Taste Of His Own Medicine

Virender Sehwag was the hero for the India Legends during their Road Safety World Series 2021 opening clash against Bangladesh Legends on Friday where he had scored an unbeaten 50 off just 20 deliveries to help his side register an emphatic 10-wicket win.

Viru's opening partner Sachin Tendulkar too chipped in with a 26-ball 33 but he could only play second fiddle to Sehwag. Lately, Sehwag has once again played the lead role and for a change, he has turned to be a complete entertainer in the dressing room instead of 22 yards.

Virender Sehwag makes fun of Sachin Tendulkar, gets a taste of his own medicine

In a video that was posted by the former Indian vice-captain Virender Sehwag on his official Twitter handle, he can be seen making everyone in the dressing room have a hearty laugh at Sachin's expense.

It so happened that Tendulkar was comfortably sitting on his couch listening to music supposedly as a stress-buster and that is when the Delhi cricketer decides to show up and steal the spotlight with his stand-up comedy.

Sehwag makes fun of the needle that is there on the Master Blaster's left hand which might be a process of dry needling therapy. However, what really stands out here is that the Little Master does not utter a word on this occasion.

The explosive opening batsman then shifts his attention towards the other team-mate Yuvraj Singh and asks him for his reaction on the same.

"Bhai tu sher hain par woh hai Babbar sher", replied Yuvi.

After that Virender Sehwag once again leaves everyone in splits by interviewing the team physio after which he once again turns back to Tendulkar who took his batting partner completely by surprise. When Viru asked the man himself to comment on his fitness, he somehow managed to bamboozle Sehwag with a googly.

"Does anyone even get a chance to give feedback when you are around?" asked Sachin as everyone in the dressing room burst out in laughter.

"I am a host know? and since I am not an expert, it is my duty to ask questions", said Sehwag in his defence.

Watch the video here:

Can India Legends continue their winning momentum?

Coming back to the on-field action, India Legends will be hoping to register a second straight win when they lock horns with England Legends on Tuesday.

