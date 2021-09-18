Virender Sehwag Highlights How MS Dhoni's Appointment As Mentor Will Benefit India Bowlers

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag believes that MS Dhoni's appointment as a mentor of Team India will massively benefit bowlers. Sehwag, while speaking to news agency PTI, said Dhoni was exceptional with field placements when he was the captain of Team India and that the current group of Indian bowlers will definitely benefit from his knowledge in the upcoming World Cup. Sehwag said that Dhoni will be a very good mentor to youngsters as well, especially those who are shy and refrain from talking to the skipper. Sehwag said that Dhoni is very approachable and will give a lot of confidence to the young players.

"As a keeper, MS was exceptional with his understanding of field placements and this is something that will help the bowling unit in this World Cup. The bowlers can pick his brains and get useful tips on planning against a batsman. There are always players on any international side, who are shy and do hesitate to go up to their skipper and strike up a cricketing conversation. MS has always been that kind of a person who is easily approachable and also a perfect trouble shooter for youngsters," Sehwag was quoted as saying by PTI.

Last week, the BCCI named MS Dhoni as a mentor of Team India for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Dhoni was last associated with Team India during the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England, where the Men in Blue were eliminated in the semi-final. Dhoni announced international retirement a year later in August 2020, following which he has just been appearing for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. Before joining Team India for the World Cup, Dhoni will be seen leading Chennai Super Kings in the second phase of IPL 2021.

Dhoni's CSK in IPL 2021

The Chennai Super Kings are currently placed number two on the points table, right beneath Delhi Capitals. CSK has 10 points to its name, courtesy of five wins in the first leg of IPL 2021, where the side played seven games. CSK is tied with Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore in terms of points but the side is ahead when it comes to the net run rate. The IPL 2021 will resume on September 19 with a clash between CSK and Mumbai Indians.

