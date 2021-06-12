Virender Sehwag Is Excited To Watch 'Boult Vs Rohit' Contest: 'It Will Be A Treat'

As Virat Kohli & Co. is all set to take on New Zealand in the first-ever ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final in Southampton on June 18, Team India's former cricketer Virender Sehwag has picked his battle he is excited to watch. Virender Sehwag in an interview with PTI said that he is looking forward to watch the contest between Team India's opener Rohit Sharma and New Zealand's pacer Trent Boult. Notably, Rohit Sharma and Trent Boult both play for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.

'Looking forward to Boult vs Rohit Sharma contest', says Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag, who redefined the art of opening batting in Test cricket, feels that Rohit's qualities and recent form at the top of the order certainly makes him a candidate to succeed during the six Test matches in England this summer. The former Team India's opener also stated that the combination of Tim Southee and Trent Boult pose a challenge, however, he is also looking forward to Trent Boult vs Rohit Sharma's contest in the WTC Final.

"No doubt Trent Boult-Tim Southee combination will pose a lot of challenge for Indians. They can move the ball both ways and are brilliant while bowling in partnerships also. Boult vs Rohit Sharma will be a contest that I would be looking forward to. If Rohit gets set and sees off Boult's opening spell, it will be a treat to watch," feels Virender Sehwag.

"Rohit is a fantastic batsman and he has played Test cricket in England earlier also (2014) so I think he can manage well as we have seen in recent times when he has opened the batting. I have no doubt that he will score runs in England this time. Obviously, as it is for any opener, he would have to be careful for the first 10 overs and see off that new ball to understand the conditions first. I am sure he will get a chance to show his range of strokes," added Virender Sehwag.

Virender Sehwag's advice to Rishabh pant ahead of WTC Final

Virender Sehwag also suggested Rishabh Pant to bat the way he knows and not get bogged down by too much analysis and dissection about technique and temperament needed to be successful in England. "Rishabh Pant knows his batting better than anybody else and he should focus on what he can do best for the team rather than get worried about what ex-cricketers, commentators and media is saying," Sehwag said about the keeper, who has already scored a hundred in English conditions during the tour of 2018.

"The focus for Rishabh should be one ball at a time. If the ball is there to be hit, he should hit it. I don't think he needs to change approach as he has got success with the same approach and Test matches are different ball game. Of late, he has understood his role in the team and he is a very critical player for India in Test matches coming in at No 6. If he gets set and starts scoring runs, he can change the game in a session and we have all seen that," added Sehwag.

India squad for WTC Final

Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Rohit Sharma, Gill, Mayank, Cheteshwar Pujara, H. Vihari, Rishabh (WK), R. Ashwin, R. Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Bumrah, Ishant, Shami, Siraj, Shardul, Umesh, KL Rahul, W. Saha (WK)

Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla

(Image Credits: PTI/AP)

(Story Inputs: PTI)