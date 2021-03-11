Virender Sehwag, Jay Shah Lead Cricket Fraternity's Wishes For Fans On Maha Shivratri 2021

Maha Shivratri is largely celebrated by the majority of the Hindu population of India and across the globe. Many devotees observe fast, chant shlokas and mantras, visit temples on the auspicious day. It is also called "The Great Night of Shiva" and is one of the oldest festivals in the country. The Hindu Panchang says that the Mahashivratri festival is celebrated every year on the Chaturdashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha of the Phalgun month. This year, the great festival falls on Thursday, March 11, 2021.

Social media was flooded with lovely wishes for Maha Shivratri, and several members from the cricket fraternity delighted the fans with their Maha Shivratri 2021 posts. The likes of Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Jay shah and Ajinkya Rahane took to their social media accounts to share their wishes.

Cricket fraternity sends across wishes on occasion of Maha Shivratri 2021

Virender Sehwag

Former India opener Virender Sehwag, who is currently plying his trade for the India Legends side in the Road Safety World Series 2021, wished his followers by posting a picture of Lord Shiva on his Twitter account. The player is entertaining fans with his swashbuckling knocks in the Road Safety World Series 2021 tournament and immediately received immense appreciation from the fans for his special Maha Shivratri wish.

Harbhajan Singh

Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh, who next will be seen in action in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League also took this opportunity to wish his followers with a special tweet on the occasion. The star bowler was picked up by the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2021 auction, and he is all set to don the purple jersey this year. The 40-year-old also shared a picture of Lord Shiva along with his message.

Jay Shah

BCCI secretary and the president of the Asian Cricket Council, Jay Shah also took to his Twitter account to greet all the devotees on the special day. He requested Lord Shiva to bless people with wisdom, energy and courage to fight all the evils. Fans were overjoyed with Shah's wonderful wishes on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri 2021.

Greetings to all the devotees, on the pious occasion of #Mahashivratri. May Lord Shiva bless us with wisdom, courage and energy to fight all the evils within ourselves and around us. Om Namah Shivay! pic.twitter.com/Ag3WFbGvXF — Jay Shah (@JayShah) March 11, 2021

Ajinkya Rahane

The vice-captain of the Indian Test team, Ajinkya Rahane, was another member from the cricket fraternity to send across wishes on the festival. Taking to his Twitter account, the elegant batsman greeted the devotees on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

Wishing everyone a very Happy Maha Shivratri ðŸ™ — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) March 11, 2021

