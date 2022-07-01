Virender Sehwag Lauds Neeraj Chopra's Record-breaking Performance; 'We Make, We Break'

Neeraj Chopra's successful strides in the world of Athletics continue with the Indian javelin thrower shattering the national record and breaking his personal best at the Stockholm Diamond League. Chopra came second after throwing a distance of 89.94m in his very first attempt. Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag posted a special message on Twitter to congratulate the Indian athlete for his effort.

Virender Sehwag's message for Neeraj Chopra

Taking to Twitter, Virender Sehwag, in his message, lauded javelin sensation, Neeraj Chopra. He wrote, “Hum hi banayenge, Hum hi todenge (we will make, we will break)....What a return from the Champion at the Diamond League circuit with a new National Record throw of 89.94 meters at Stockholm,”

All you need to know about Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw record

The 90m mark is considered the gold standard in the world of javelin throw and Neeraj Chopra almost came close to breaking the mark. In the ongoing season, Chopra has improved his personal best throw twice. The Indian star recorded an 89.30m throw last month at the Paavo Nurmi Games before sending his spear to 89.94m during the Stockholm Diamond League. Chopra's other throws were estimated at 84.37m, 87.46m, 84.77m, 86.67 and 86.84m. His silver medal-winning effort also saw him break the national record.

During the pre-event press conference, Neeraj Chopra spoke about beginning the season late and also gave insight on what are his plans for the 2022 season. He said, "We started training in December, so it was a bit late. I needed to get fit again as my weight had also increased after the Tokyo Games. I had gained 13 kg-14 kg, so the plan was to get fit again and hence we started the season a bit late. Our main target this year is the World Championship and Commonwealth Games as the Asian Games have been postponed."

Chopra will next compete at the World Championships to be held in Eugene, USA from July 15 to 24. Anju Bobby George is the only Indian to have won a World Championships medal in athletics with a long jump bronze in the 2003 edition. Chopra will be the favourite to bag a medal for India at the event and speaking about the preparation the Indian athlete commented "My next is Oregon -- the World Championship. It's not far away so we won't change anything. But will continue to improve the ongoing training. When I start playing in Oregon I will get to know if I am feeling the pressure of being an Olympic champion. I play with a free mind, pressure is not there in my mind. I train hard and try to give my 100 per cent in competition,"