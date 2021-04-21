Virender Sehwag Lauds Veteran Amit Mishra For Outfoxing MI Batsmen, Says 'Old Is Gold'

Virender Sehwag has come forward and heaped praise on veteran spinner Amit Mishra for rattling the defending champions Mumbai Indians' famed batting line-up during their IPL 2021 clash at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday.

Mishra made the ball do the talking and broke MI's backbone when it appeared that they would end up scoring a stiff total after getting off to a brisk start. He was adjudged the Man of the Match for his outstanding performance.

'Old is gold': Vireder Sehwag

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Sehwag made use of the famous proverb 'Old is Gold' for Amit Mishra and then wrote that he is proving why he is the second-highest wicket-taker in the history of IPL with an incredible spell.

Old is gold. Amit Mishra proving why he is the second highest wicket taker in the history of IPL with an incredible spell and @DelhiCapitals showing it is possible to chase in Chennai by being sensible.#MIvsDC #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/aZoEXUMhp9 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 20, 2021

The senior leggie is currently the second-highest wicket-taker in the history of the marquee tournament. He has 164 scalps from 152 matches. Meanwhile. veteran Sri Lankan and former Mumbai Indians pace spearhead Lasith Malinga occupies the 'Numero Uno' spot with 170 wickets from 122 games.

Coming back to the contest, the Delhi cricketer accounted for the likes of skipper Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, and, Hardik Pandya respectively to finish his spell with figures of 4/24 from his four overs at an economy rate of exactly six.

DC register their second win of IPL 2021

After winning the toss and electing bat first, skipper Rohit Sharma led from the front and helped the title-holders get off to a brisk start. He added 58 runs with Suryakumar Yadav (24) for the second-wicket stand. However, once the 'Hitman' was dismissed for a quickfire 30-ball 44, MI suffered a dramatic middle-order collapse as they went on to lose their next three wickets by adding just eight runs. In the end, vital contributions from youngster Ishan Kishan (26), and, lower-order batsman Jayant Yadav (23) took them to a respectable total of 137/9 from their 20 overs.

In reply, Delhi meant business right from the word 'Go' as Shikhar Dhawan went after the Mumbai bowlers and made batting look easy on a tough batting surface. He was ably supported by DC's new recruit Steve Smith (33) as the duo added 53 runs for the second wicket. Once they were dismissed, even captain Pant could not last long as he walked back for just seven runs to his name. In the end, Lalit Yadav (22*), and Shimron Hetmyer (14)* added finishing touches as DC got past the finish line with five balls to spare.

(Image Courtesy: PTI/@virendersehwag/Twitter)