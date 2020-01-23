Virender Sehwag Leaves Fans In Splits After Posting Comic Instagram Video On Childhood

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag may have not picked up a cricket bat in a long time but the legendary batsman from Delhi has not let fans forget him. Through his hilariously expressive social media presence, Sehwag stays in touch with his fans and often shares interesting or witty content with them. Yesterday, the 'Nawab of Najafgarh' shared one such amusing video on his social media.

Virender Sehwag takes his fans down memory lane

The video that Sehwag posted on Twitter has now amassed 22,000 likes. In the video, a typical school assembly prayer is being held, but with a twist. The child, who is the focus of the video, cleverly hides a lollipop in his hands which he manages to get a lick of, every time his teachers are looking away. Have a look at the funny video.

Is bachhe ka alag hi Jalwa hai ! Who all remembered themselves looking at his harkat ? pic.twitter.com/e0Cmwkf5nG — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 22, 2020

The hilarious video left fans in splits and a lot of them reflected on their own childhood where they had indulged in similar pleasures.

Sir Ye Apke Bachpan Ki Yaad To Nahi 😂😂😂😂 — 🙅Mahatma Aandhi😑🔫 (@AandhiMahatma) January 22, 2020

यह बिल्कुल आपके जैसे हैं सर मौका देखकर चौका मार दे रहा है — anoop kumar (@anoopkumar6547) January 22, 2020

यह बच्चा बहुत आगे जाएगा समय का मैक्सिमम यूटिलाइजेशन कर रहा है — सुशील सिंह✍ (@sushil_ksingh) January 22, 2020

Mai to bahot Well behaved student thi 😄 — Supriya Rajput (@SupriyaRajput20) January 22, 2020

Prayer apni jgh and lollypop apni jgh is bache ne dono ko khub achi tarike se nibhaya — #ICCLIVESCORE (@dreamtech11) January 22, 2020

Virender Sehwag retired from all forms of cricket in 2015. He continued to play tournaments like the ill-fated Masters Champions League and the Abu Dhabi T10 in 2018. He is currently seen in cricket commentary panels and expert analysis shows.

