Virender Sehwag Leaves Fans In Splits After Posting Comic Instagram Video On Childhood

Cricket News

Virender Sehwag retired from cricket in 2015. After that, he served as a mentor to Kings XI Punjab but parted from the franchise after the 2018 IPL. Read on.

Written By Mrigank Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
Virender Sehwag

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag may have not picked up a cricket bat in a long time but the legendary batsman from Delhi has not let fans forget him. Through his hilariously expressive social media presence, Sehwag stays in touch with his fans and often shares interesting or witty content with them. Yesterday, the 'Nawab of Najafgarh' shared one such amusing video on his social media. 

ALSO READ | Did Virender Sehwag rate MS Dhoni's captaincy skills better than Virat Kohli's?

Virender Sehwag takes his fans down memory lane

The video that Sehwag posted on Twitter has now amassed 22,000 likes. In the video, a typical school assembly prayer is being held, but with a twist. The child, who is the focus of the video, cleverly hides a lollipop in his hands which he manages to get a lick of, every time his teachers are looking away. Have a look at the funny video.

The hilarious video left fans in splits and a lot of them reflected on their own childhood where they had indulged in similar pleasures.

ALSO READ | Virender Sehwag backs BCCI for denying central contract to MS Dhoni, here's why

Virender Sehwag retired from all forms of cricket in 2015. He continued to play tournaments like the ill-fated Masters Champions League and the Abu Dhabi T10 in 2018. He is currently seen in cricket commentary panels and expert analysis shows.

ALSO READ | Shoaib Akhtar boldly calls Manish Pandey as MS Dhoni's replacement in India's ODI team

ALSO READ | Shoaib Akhtar calls Virat Kohli's India better than Sourav Ganguly's 2000s team

Published:

