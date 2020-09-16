Virender Sehwag Leaves Netizens In Splits With Funny Commentary Compilation; Watch Video

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag was one of the most attacking openers of his time. The 'Nawab of Najafgarh' is regarded as one of those players that changed the dynamics of Test cricket. The 41-year-old used to deal in boundaries and sixes when he used to open the innings for India but after retirement, he has transferred the entertainment he provided to many in through his batting, to the commentary box.

Virender Sehwag commentary compilation video ft. VVS Laxman and Sunil Gavaskar

Virender Sehwag, who was known for his uninhibited attitude on the field, has carried the same off the field as well. Not the one to mince his words, Virender Sehwag always speaks candidly without any filter. On Tuesday, Virender Sehwag uploaded a commentary compilation video on Instagram.

The Sehwag commentary compilation video featured some of the best on-air moments that he has had as a commentator. In the video, Virender Sehwag is seen commentating alongside several cricketers-turned-commentators like VVS Laxman, Sunil Gavaskar, Aakash Chopra etc. The video shows various hysterical bits of the famous Virender Sehwag commentary. As soon as the video was uploaded, fans flooded the comments sections and appreciated the former cricketer for his sense of humour.

Virender Sehwag net worth

Virender Sehwag was famous for his attacking batting style and even after his retirement, the 'Nawab of Najafgarh' is socially active. He has kept himself busy with various endeavours and is still making great money. But how much exactly is Virender Sehwag net worth?

Virender Sehwag is associated with a leading Indian broadcaster for commentary and analysis in the IPL and the Indian cricket team's home matches. He is also an expert for another top Indian media company. Sehwag was the mentor of Kings XI Punjab for five years from 2014-2018. Virender Sehwag has a huge fan following on social media, with over 36,000 subscribers on YouTube, 5.5 million on Instagram and a whopping 21 million of them on Twitter. Sehwag reportedly earns about $3 million annually from his tweets according to Kreedon.

Even as Virender Sehwag has a number of things going on in the commentary box and on social media, most of his earnings still come from brand endorsements. Currently, brands like Adidas, Zandu Balm, JK Cements, Boost, Hero, Royal Challenge, Rasan, and Nirala are listed on his website www.sehwagworld.com as current or former sponsors, for which he charges around $350,000 for an annual deal.

The former opener also endorses ICICI Bank on his social media networks. Reportedly, the Sehwag net worth includes the $4.1 million per year that he earns through endorsements. The explosive batsman also has his own merchandise listed on Amazon. One can get t-shirts, bags, caps, bats and leather balls of the ‘Virender Sehwag’ brand. The Virender Sehwag net worth is $40 million or ₹284 crore.

Disclaimer: The above Virender Sehwag net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

