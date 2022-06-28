Former Team India opener Virender Sehwag has left out Virat Kohli from his list of three top batters for the side ahead of the T20 World Cup later this year. And that is not it, as the 43-year-old also believes that current captain Rohit Sharma could be relieved of his duties to help him manage his workload better.

Virender Sehwag names top three batters of Team India

While speaking to Sony Sports Network, Virender Sehwag said, "India has options aplenty when it comes to hard hitters in T20s. However, I would personally vouch for Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and KL Rahul as the top three batters for the World Cup in Australia. The right-hand and left-hand combination of Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan, or for that matter, Ishan and KL Rahul could be quite interesting for the World T20."

While Sehwag did include captain Rohit Sharma in his top three for Indian batters, he does believe that the hitman may need to give up the captaincy to manage his workload better. While speaking to PTI in an interview, the former Indian opener said, "If the Indian team management has someone else in mind as captain in the T20 format, then I think, Rohit (Sharma) could be relieved and the following can be taken into consideration going forward." The former opener's remarks come as Rohit has not been able to feature in several matches since taking over as skipper due to his injuries and workload management.

In another interaction with Sony Sports Network, Sehwag added, "That (giving up captaincy) would allow Rohit to manage his workload and mental fatigue, given his age. Once someone new is appointed as captain in T20s, it would also allow Rohit to take breaks and rejuvenate himself to lead India in both Tests and ODIs."

When it came to the bowlers, Sehwag surprisingly suggested including Umran Malik in the T20 World Cup squad despite the 22-year-old having just featured in one international match in the recent series against Ireland. "If there is one pacer who has thoroughly impressed me, of late, it is none other than Umran Malik. He should definitely be part of India’s plans as one of the key bowlers alongside the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami,” added the 43-year-old.