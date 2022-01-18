Virender Sehwag, Misbah Ul Haq & Darren Sammy To Be Skippers At Legends League Cricket

Former Indian swashbuckling opener Virender Sehwag has been named as the captain of the India Maharajas team for the upcoming Legends League Cricket (LLC T20) starting from Thursday, January 20 in Oman. The India Maharajas have also announced former Indian middle-order batter, Mohammed Kaif, as the vice-captain of the team. The team also appointed former Australian World Cup-winning coach John Buchanan as its coach.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan coach and batter Misbah Ul Haq has been selected to lead the Asia Lions team which consists of a mixed team of players from the rest of Asia (Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan), the team has also appointed Tillakaratne Dilshan as a vice-captain, while Sri Lankan world cup winning captain (1996) Arjuna Ranatunga will coach the team. The 3rd team, the Rest of the World will be led by former Caribbean T20 World Cup (2016) winning skipper Darren Sammy while former South African batter Jonty Rhodes will be the player cum mentor for the Rest of the World.

Legends League Cricket (LLC T20) Squads:

India Maharajas: Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Badrinath, RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha, Naman Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Hemang Badani, Venugopal Rao, Munaf Patel, Sanjay Bangar, Nayan Mongia, and Amit Bhandari

Asia Team: Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, Sanath Jayasuriya, Muttiah Muralitharan, Kamran Akmal, Chaminda Vaas, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Azhar Mahmood, Upul Tharanga, Misbah-ul-Haq, Mohammed Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammed Yousuf, and Umar Gul, Asghar Afghan

Rest of the World: Daren Sammy, Daniel Vettori, Brett Lee, Jonty Rhodes, Kevin Pietersen, Imran Tahir, Owais Shah, Herschelle Gibbs, Albie Morkel, Morne Morkel, Corey Anderson, Monty Panesar, Brad Haddin, Kevin O’Brien, and Brendan Taylor.

Legends League Cricket Schedule: Full Schedule

January 20, 2022: India Maharajas vs Asia Lions, 8 PM IST

January 21, 2022: Wolrd Giants vs Asia Lions, 8 PM IST

January 22, 2022: World Giants vs India Maharajas, 8 PM IST

January 24, 2022: Asia Lions vs India Maharajas, 8 PM IST

January 26, 2022: India Maharajas vs World Giants, 8 PM IST

January 27, 2022: Asia Lions vs World Giants, 8 PM IST

January 29, 2022: Final, 8 PM IST