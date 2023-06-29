Virender Sehwag Misplaces Bat He Used To Score 293 In Tests, 'Bat Mein Hai Dum...'

Virender Sehwag, renowned for his aggressive batting style during a period when caution dominated most of the world cricket, has since retired from all forms of the game. However, he can frequently be seen providing commentary on international matches involving India and the Indian Premier League (IPL). Recently, the former Indian player shared a picture on his social media account featuring the bats he used to achieve his highest scores for the national team.

Sehwag misplaces the bat he used to smash 293 against Sri Lanka

Virender Sehwag recently shared a photo on his Instagram account on June 29. The picture featured the bats he used in some of his most memorable innings. However, he mentioned that he could not locate the bat he used to score his famous 293 against Sri Lanka in the year 2009 at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium. The former cricketer's post read:

Bat mein hai dum - 309, 319 , 219, 119 , 254. Pyaare saathi. Lost 293 waala.

Sehwag holds the distinction of being the first Indian cricketer to achieve a triple century in Test matches. His remarkable innings of 309 against Pakistan in 2004 at the Multan International Cricket Stadium secured him this record. Interestingly, he is also the only Indian player to have achieved two triple centuries in Test cricket.

Sehwag missed the opportunity to become the first player ever to score three triple centuries in Test cricket when he fell just seven runs short of the milestone during his innings of 293 against Sri Lanka in 2009. In addition to losing out on the record, he also missed the chance to ask Sachin Tendulkar to fulfil a favour for him.

During his appearance on 'The Ranveer Show' earlier this year, Sehwag shared that Tendulkar had promised to grant any request if Sehwag managed to score a triple century in a match. Unfortunately, Sehwag could not reach the milestone, and thus he could not make the special request to the Master Blaster.

