Virender Sehwag Mocks Darren Sammy For Letting Him Get To Record 219 On Dec 8, 2011: WATCH

Virender Sehwag is one of India's most celebrated cricketing personalities. During his playing days, the cricketer was known for his swashbuckling batting performances at the top of the order. His fearless approach was hailed by both the cricket fraternity as well as the cricket fans. Sehwag is known to have a very jovial personality off the field, and he used his sense of humor to mock former West Indies captain Darren Sammy for dropping his catch.

Virender Sehwag 219: Batsman's hilarious response on Sammy's costly drop

The dynamic batsman was the stand-in captain for the Indian team for the five-match ODI series, and had an added responsibility as well, with MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar being rested. India were dominant in their performances in the series. However, Sehwag struggled with the bat and was due for a big score.

ALSO READ | IND Vs AUS 2020: Throwdown Specialist Raghu Joins Squad After COVID-19 Recovery; WATCH

In an interview with Vikram Sathaye for the What The Duck show, the Najafgarh-born cricketer revealed his thought process ahead of the match. He revealed how he had failed to make an impact with the bat in the series and even had an embarrassing golden duck to his name in the third fixture. However, he stated that looking at the conditions at the Holkar Stadium; he felt it was his day to shine.

ALSO READ | Sourav Ganguly Has Say On Controversial 'switch Hit' After Ian Chappell's Explosive Remark

Winning the toss and electing to bat first proved to be the correct decision for the Indian side as Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir gave the side a flying side. He also admitted to being responsible for Gautam Gambhir's run-out, as he was too tired and felt he would not make it to the crease if he went ahead with the run. The wicket did not stop Sehwag from accelerating, and he continued smashing the bowlers all over the park.

ALSO READ | Wriddhiman Saha Preferred Over Rishabh Pant By Fans For 1st Test After 50 In Practice Game

Virender Sehwag, in the show, spoke of how he had gotten close to the coveted 200-run mark in the past in ODIs, but had failed to cross it. The star player mentioned how Darren Sammy dropped a simple catch when he was on 170. According to Sehwag, the catch was so easy that even his son would have latched on to it.

After the dropped chance, the cricketer felt that even God wants him to score a double hundred. Hence, he did not take a lot of chances after that and raced away to the milestone with safe shots. The Virender Sehwag 219 knock remains to be the top score in the format by a captain.

Virender Sehwag career stats

Sehwag was instrumental in team India's success in all three formats. The batsman has been the pioneer in several momentous wins for the nation. The Virender Sehwag career stats also justify the same. With 8,586 runs in Test matches and 8,273 runs in ODIs, the opening batsman was a force to reckon with.

ALSO READ | Will Pucovski Hit On Helmet By Kartik Tyagi Snorter, Australian Opener Retires Hurt

India vs Australia 2020

Virender Sehwag is currently a part of the broadcaster's team for India vs Australia 2020. The former cricketer's humourous comments on cricket proceedings have earned him a huge fan following. Fans can catch the live action of India vs Australia 2020 matches on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX).

Image source: Virender Sehwag Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.