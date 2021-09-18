Virender Sehwag Most Keen On Watching Ishan Kishan In IPL 2021; Reveals Four Name List

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag picked four batsmen whose performance he looks forward to watching in the second half of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The UAE leg of IPL 2021 is scheduled to take place from September 19 to October 15, with Mumbai Indians taking on the Chennai Super Kings in the first match. The marquee tournament is likely to be a good stepping stone for the ICC T20 World Cup, which is set to take place from October 17 to November 14.

Sehwag, who himself was an outstanding batsman of his era, picked Ishan Kishan, Devdutt Padikkal, KL Rahul and Sanju Samson as the four batsmen he is looking forward to playing in IPL 2021.

Virender Sehwag picks Ishan Kishan as his first choice

While speaking to PTI, Virender Sehwag said that he is most looking forward to watching Ishan Kishan play in the IPL, followed by three other talented batsmen. "My first choice will be Ishan Kishan followed by Devdutt Padikkal, KL Rahul and Sanju Samson. These four I will be intently watching. I have loved Devdutt’s batting, and if I have to pick one amongst the four, he is my man," said the former Indian opener.

Sehwag believes Padikkal could be named in India's T20 World Cup team

Virender Sehwag also made an astounding claim as he said that Devdutt Padikkal could be named in India's T20 World Cup squad. While India's squad is already named, ICC does allow a window to make changes. While speaking to PTI, Sehwag said, "Who knows, if he (Padikkal) does well, he might be drafted in as that Indian top-order for the T20 World Cup," said Sehwag.

In order to explain his claims, the former Indian opener added, "We have around seven matches minimum left for the teams. That means you still have a platform to perform, and those who are on the fringes could still impress the Indian selectors who would be watching the tournament closely. Since ICC allows a window to change teams, I will not be surprised if there are some changes in the original squad."

Team India's squad for T20 World Cup

Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami.

Standby Players- Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.