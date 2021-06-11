Virender Sehwag Names Three Cricketers Who Helped Him In Having A Successful Career

Virender Sehwag was one of the finest as well as destructive batsmen to have represented India on the 22 yards. Nicknamed the 'Nawab of Najafgarh', Virender Sehwag is regarded as one of those players that changed the dynamics of Test cricket with his power-packed yet enterprising batting performances as he used to attack bowlers from the word go, and when he got going there was hardly any bowler who could put a leash on him.

While the explosive batsman used to be a threat for the bowlers all over the world, he had a flaw in his batting technique and during a recent interactive session, Virender Sehwag has revealed how three of the biggest legends of India and world cricket helped him in overcoming his limitations as he went on to have a successful career on the cricket field and for a change, it does not involve the Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar.

Virender Sehwag credits three legends who helped him in having a successful career

While interacting during the virtual launch of Cricuru which is an experiential learning app aimed at redefining cricket coaching in the country, Virender Sehwag went on to say that there were many experts and cricketers in his early years of international cricket who used to point out his lack of foot movement, but none had any plausible suggestions to rectify it.

The 2011 World Cup winner then added that after he had interacted with the legendary names in Indian Cricket including the likes of namely- former Indian skipper & batting legend Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi known as 'Tiger Pataudi', batting great Sunil Gavaskar, and his 1983 World Cup-winning team-mate Kris Srikkanth, he became a better version of himself and was also able to play more freely.



“They told me that rather than thinking about my footwork, I should start batting on middle or off-stump instead of taking my stance on leg stump. That helped me come closer to the ball. It improved my game, and credit goes to them,” said Virender Sehwag.

There was no looking back for the dynamic opener thereafter as he went on to amass over 8,000 runs in Tests as well as One Day Internationals. He finished his Test career with 8586 runs and 8273 runs in the 50-overs format.

Virender Sehwag's cricketing career

Ever since he made his international debut back in 1999, Virender Sehwag represented the national side in 104 Tests, 251 ODIs, and 19 T20Is till his final appearance in 2013. Viru scored over 17,000 international runs across all formats, with most of those runs coming at the top of the order while facing the new ball. Virender Sehwag was also part of the Indian side that lifted the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 Cricket World Cup.

The year 2004 was a special year for Viru because he had become the first Indian to score a triple hundred in that year and what made that knock even more special was that it had come against arch-rivals Pakistan in their own backyard. The cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst achieved this feat during the first Test in Multan.

Apart from this knock, Virender Sehwag also scored another triple century (319) against South Africa in 2008 in Chennai and he missed his third triple ton by a whisker in a home series against Sri Lanka the following year when he was caught & bowled by Muttiah Muralitharan for 293.

The veteran all-rounder holds the record of having scored the fastest triple century in terms of balls (278) to date. It had come against the Proteas during his magnificent knock of 319. Meanwhile, the 'Nawab of Najafgarh'is the only Indian batsman to score two Test triple centuries and the fourth batsman in world cricket to have achieved this feat in red-ball cricket. Others in the list include legendary Australian batsman Sir Donald Bradman, former West Indies skipper Brian Lara, and, Windies power-hitter Chris Gayle respectively.