Virender Sehwag Names Three Players Mumbai Indians Should Retain Ahead Of IPL Auctions

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag reckons that if Hardik Pandya isn't going to bowl, then the Mumbai Indians should not retain him ahead of the Indian Premier League 2022 mega auction. Although Hardik bowled for Team India earlier this year, he didn’t roll his arms over in IPL 2021. MI skipper Rohit Sharma also revealed that Pandya hasn’t bowled a single ball even in net sessions.

Sehwag said that Hardik won’t be able to fetch the big bucks only based on his batting. The Nawab of Najafgarh also believed that franchises would be reluctant to pick the Baroda cricketer because of his injury concerns at regular intervals. The Delhi-born Sehwag picked Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah as the three players MI should retain ahead of the auction.

Sehwag picks 3 for retention if he were Mumbai Indians

Sehwag also believed that Kishan could go on and trigger bidding wars in the next season, especially after his blistering performance in the last two league games for MI. In both games against Rajasthan and Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kishan played at a strike rate of more than 200. Sehwag felt that with age on his side, the left-hander has a bright future in the offing.

“I think I would retain Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah. Ishan seems to be in it for the long haul, age is on his side so he can serve you better. If Hardik Pandya doesn’t bowl, I don’t think he would be able to fetch big money at the auction because due to his injury concerns, everyone would think twice," Sehwag was quoted as saying

Meanwhile, Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has named skipper Rohit Sharma, pacer Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Hardik Pandya as his three retention picks. "I don’t think teams will be allowed to retain more than three players. In my opinion, Mumbai Indians should retain Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya. That would be my choice" he said while speaking on his Youtube channel.

The Mumbai Indians had won the IPL in 2019 and 2020 respectively but failed to qualify for the playoffs after having a rough patch in the UAE leg of IPL 2021. Rohit and Co failed to overtake Kolkata Knight Riders’ net run rate.

Image: PTI