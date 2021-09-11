Virender Sehwag Names Two Indian Players Who Contributed The Most During England Series

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has lauded KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma for their top-order contributions in the just-finished Test series against England. Given the poor form of the middle-order batsmen, Sehwag observed on Sony Sports Network that if the opening partnerships between Rahul and Sharma had not materialised, the Indian side would have struggled to put up significant numbers. According to Sehwag, runs from Rahul and Sharma ensured India were not bowled out quickly because they kept facing 30-40 overs between them on a regular basis. He added that the duo was instrumental in putting India in a solid position on multiple occasions.

The fifth Test match between India and England was cancelled on Friday, barely two hours before the game was scheduled to start, due to the Virat Kohli-led side's failure to field a team. A staff member of the touring Indian side had returned a positive COVID-19 test following the team's arrival in Manchester on Thursday. The positive result prompted Indian players to isolate themselves in their hotel rooms and undergo two COVID-19 tests. Despite all members of the playing group returning negative results, the match was called off. Media reports suggested that the Indian players refused to take part in the fifth Test and requested to postpone the game citing personal safety and security.

COVID-19 outbreak inside Indian camp

Earlier, Team India's head coach Ravi Shastri had contracted COVID-19 and was isolated ahead of the final day of the fourth Test match. Shastri had returned two positive results before the start of play on Day 5 at The Oval. The cause behind the sudden COVID-19 outbreak inside the Indian camp is still unknown but it is to be noted that the entire touring contingent had gathered at a hotel in London just days before the start of the fourth Test to commemorate the book launch of Shastri. It is likely that Shastri caught the disease while attending the event.

In order to compensate for the significant financial loss, the BCCI and the ECB are currently negotiating to agree on a timetable for the rescheduled fifth Test match. The ECB had previously stated that India had forfeited the fifth Test and that the series was now tied at 2-2, but the board then altered its stance and stated that the game had just been cancelled and that a new date for the match would be agreed upon by both sides.