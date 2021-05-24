Virender Sehwag Reacts To Image Of COVID Positive Woman Cooking, Offers Meals For Family

As India battles the second wave of COVID-19, former cricketer Virender Sehwag is trying his level best to lend a helping hand to those in need. Sehwag, who had recently posted an image of a COVID positive woman cooking food for her family despite not being in the pink of her health has urged one and all to approach him and one of the organisations that he is connected with should someone have any information about the woman.

Virender Sehwag comes forward for a noble cause

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Virender Sehwag had shared an image of an ill woman who is cooking in the kitchen of her house with the help of an oxygen concentrator. Commenting on the same, the ex-Team India vice-captain has requested the public to provide her contact details by messaging him directly and then went on to add that he wants to take care of meals for her and her family till she recovers.

If anyone can please provide her contact details, please DM @AmritanshuGupta @SehwagFoundatn we want to take care of meals for her and her family till she recovers. https://t.co/o9Kq9p1BPY — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 23, 2021

Even the netizens were moved after seeing the veteran batsman come forward for a noble cause. Here's what they had to say.

Viru Paji you are doing great Job — Kailas Chougule (@chougule_kailas) May 23, 2021

Good work.. legend — Ajay@cool😎 (@Ajayheropanti2) May 23, 2021

Viru paaji ... u can do more charity for needy.... , — Dr Mahesh (ASTRO for SUCCESS) (@drmahesh4000) May 23, 2021

Maa ❤️ — hemant tolani (@heni4050) May 23, 2021

Thank you very much viru bhai 🙏❤ — Goutam Mishra (@riptgauti) May 23, 2021

Dear sir Dear sir she doing well in her tough conditions. may she didn't want any help but we can share this pic and gave attract them who don't even know mothers value till now😊😊💖

Sending you love for your kind heart that what you helping them in pandemic💖💖💖 — Pritam Mohanty (@PritamM76141605) May 23, 2021

Image of COVID+ woman cooking evokes mixed reactions

On Sunday, a netizen had shared a heartbreaking image of a Coronavirus-positive woman cooking in the kitchen while being on Oxygen support. In the image, a woman is seen cooking in the kitchen as she breathes through a breathing apparatus and Oxygen concentrator. The image that was shared on Instagram was captioned as 'Unconditional love = mother. She is never off duty.'

The post has evoked mixed reactions on social platforms. While the origins of the image and its authenticity have not been ascertained, many have slammed the idea behind the photo and the message that it was propagating by showing a mother working tirelessly while being on Oxygen support. There were many people who saluted the woman for her never-say-die spirit despite not being in the pink of her health whereas, there were people who slammed the glorification of motherhood, while others pointed to the dangers of using Oxygen concentrators near gas stoves.

There were several others who questioned the woman for getting inside the kitchen in the first place when the situation does not demand her to do so.