Sehwag Recalls 'moment Of His Lifetime', Shares Throwback Of India's 2011 World Cup Glory

April 2 holds a great significance in the history of Indian cricket, as it was on this date in 2011, India lifted the 50 overs world cup after 28 years in the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Mahendra Singh Dhoni became the second captain after Kapil Dev to win the world cup for India. On April 2, 2011, India at the final of the cricket world cup defeated Sri Lanka by 6 wickets with the help of a great team effort.

Now, India's former opener Virender Sehwag has remembered the emphatic win of India in the 2011 world cup. Virender Sehwag on his Twitter handle shared a picture of the elated team India with the world cup and termed winning the world cup as 'moment of the lifetime'. In the 2011 World Cup, Sehwag in almost every match started his inning with a boundary. However, the Nawab of Najfgarh in the world cup final was dismissed by Lasith Malinga on the second ball of India's inning. Soon Sri Lankan spearhead Malinga also dismissed Sachin Tendulkar. However, Gautam Gambhir kept India's hopes alive and soaked the majority of the pressure. Gambhir played a fighting inning of 97 runs. And then MS Dhoni made sure that India win the match.

The image of skipper MS Dhoni hitting Sri Lanka's Nuwan Kulasekara for a six to seal the victory is stamped in the heart of every Indian. With that decisive six that has defined Dhoni's career ever since he led India to their first World Cup triumph since 1983 and made all of India proud.

The first match of the world cup witnessed Sehwag's explosive batting as he destroyed the Bangladesh bowling lineup and smashed 175 runs. Later, Sehwag's score of 175 became the highest individual score during the 2011 world cup.

'It is time that India wins the next world cup'- Gautam Gambhir

It has been 10 years but Indian cricket fans and veterans still remember it every year. However, Gautam Gambhir recently said that tired of reminiscing over 2011 glory. In an interview with news agency PTI, Gautam Gambhir said that unlike other cricketers it does not feel like yesterday as it has been 10 years. It was a proud moment obviously but now Indian cricket should move forward and probably now it is time that India wins the next world cup.

Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 is slated to take place in 2023 with India hosting it. Therefore it would the most optimum opportunity for the Indian cricket team to add another feather in the cap.

