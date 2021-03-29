Virender Sehwag Recalls Smashing Historic 309 Vs Pakistan; Shares A Major 'coincidence'

March 29 holds a special significance in the history of Indian cricket as on this date in 2004, Virender Sehwag created history by scoring a triple century in a Test match against Pakistan in Multan. Virender Sehwag became the first batsman in India to score a triple century in Test cricket and has since been known as the Sultan of Multan.

The first test of the 2004 tour of Pakistan was recorded in the record books when Virender Sehwag beat the Pakistani bowlers fiercely. On the second day of the match, he completed his triple hundred with a six on midwicket off Saqlain Mushtaq. He was unbeaten on 228 runs on the first day. On the second day, he completed his triple century leaving behind Sunil Gavaskar (236), Sachin Tendulkar (241 not out), and VVS Laxman (281).

Batting in ODI style, Virender Sehwag crossed the 300 mark with 38 fours and 6 sixes in just 364 balls He was dismissed by Mohammad Sami for 309 runs. Remembering his knock against Pakistan, Virender Sehwag on his Twitter handle wrote that the innings against Pakistan will always remain special, and scoring triple hundred in Multan is like the icing on the cake. The 'Nawab of Najafgarh' also outlined an interesting coincidence. He outlined 4 years later on the same date he scored 319 against South Africa.

Virender Sehwag's second Triple Century

Back in 2008, when South Africa came on tour to India, Virender Sehwag scored his second triple century. South Africa openers Graeme Smith and Neil McKenzie gave a solid start to his team played Indian bowlers on their merits making the bowlers completely clueless. While Smith smashed 73 runs before falling to Kumble, McKenzie fell 6 short of a well-deserved century. Hashim Amla then valiantly scored 159 runs as Mark Boucher applied the finishing touches to take SA's total to 540 in the first innings.

Sehwag in response smashed the Proteas bowling attack and played an explosive inning of 319 runs off 304 balls at a strike rate of 104.93. He smashed 42 fours and 5 sixes in his innings. Sehwag's 300 in Chennai is the fastest triple century in Test cricket, the 300 coming off just 278 balls, and is also the highest score with a strike rate over 100. It was also rated as one of the top 10 Test innings of all time by the ICC rankings, and received special mention along with his 201* in Galle, in which he carried his bat as he was named the Wisden Leading Cricketer in the World in 2008. Virender Sehwag is only the fourth batsman after Don Bradman, Brian Lara, and Chris Gayle to score a triple hundred more than once in Test cricket.

(Image Credits: @StarSportsIndia/Twitter/PTI)