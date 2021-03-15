Virender Sehwag Reminded Of MS Dhoni As Ishan Kishan's Fearless' Debut Knock Wows Legends

India in the second T20 game defeated England by 7 wickets and levelled the five-match series 1-1. Indian captain Virat Kohli and debutant Ishan Kishan came hard on the English bowlers at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Wicket-keeper batsman Ishan Kishan made his memorable debut and smashed 56 runs off 32 balls with the help of 5 fours and 4 sixes. Ishan Kishan became the second Indian batsman to score a half-century on his T20 debut. Ajinkya Rahane is the first Indian batsman to score a half-century on his T20 debut.

Ishan Kishan's explosive innings against England has impressed everyone especially India's former opening batsman Virender Sehwag. In fact, Virender Sehwag saw some glimpses of MS Dhoni in Ishan Kishan.

The 'Nawab of Najafgarh' on his Twitter handle lauded Ishan's debut and wrote:

Virender Sehwag was hinting towards MS Dhoni who also played for the Jharkhand team. The 'Sultan of Multan' was recalling the 2005 ODI against Pakistan in Vizag when Sourav Ganguly promoted young MS Dhoni at number 3 against Pakistan. During his early days, MS Dhoni used to bat lower down the order, and therefore he had not made his impact till then. However, when promoted at number 3 by Ganguly he smashed the Pakistani bowlers out o the park. At the Vizag, he played an explosive inning of 148 in 123 balls with 15 fours and four sixes.

'Mumbai Indians helped me a lot'

On being selected as the 'player of the match', Ishan said, "Credit goes to my seniors who told me to go and express myself. It's not easy to come and play your first game against a quality side. Mumbai Indians helped me a lot and I want to continue the momentum. Wanted to finish the game and I knew there is a senior player batting superbly at the other end. I was disappointed with the fact that I didn't finish the game."

'He is a fearless character'

During the post-match presentation ceremony, captain Virat Kohli lauded Ishan Kishan. He said, "When you play in the IPL with such dominance like he has against quality bowlers, we have seen him hit international fast bowlers for big sixes so he is a fearless character, he should continue to back his instincts. We had a conversation out in the middle where he understood and analysed the game very smartly. he knew that he was hitting the ball well so he kept taking his chances but he was calculated, he wasn't reckless and that's what you wanna see in youngsters. Coming in looking composed still backing themselves but being aware about the situation of the game."

'That’s how to make a debut'

Ishan's Mumbai Indians team-mate and all-rounder Krunal Pandya too hailed his debut inning. Krunal on his Twitter handle wrote: