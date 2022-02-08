Virender Sehwag Reviews India's Performance In 1000th ODI; 'Very Rarely It Happens...'

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag took to his official Instagram handle and revealed his thoughts on the Indian team’s performance in their 1000th ODI. The first ODI between India and West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahemdabad marked the 1000th ODI for India, as the national team became the first-ever team to achieve the milestone. The match became more memorable for cricket fans as India defeated the Caribbean side by four wickets, following an all-round performance from the team. The match also started Rohit Sharma’s era as the full-time skipper of the team, while he made headlines for his outstanding captaincy and a handsome knock of 60 runs.

Meanwhile, shedding his thoughts on the 1000th ODI, Sehwag reviewed the Indian team’s performance by saying he is much happy to see India achieve the incredible milestone. He mentioned that the Indian middle-order was resilient to not give up their wickets while adding that Rishabh Pant’s run-out was an unfortunate event. “Rishabh Pant was unlucky. Very rarely it happens that a batter hits a perfect straight drive and the non-striker gets run out because of it. At this juncture, it seemed West Indies would make a comeback, as India's middle-order is inexperienced," Sehwag said. However, the former cricketer added that middle-order batters Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Hooda displayed composure by finishing off the game, unlike the situation against the Proteas.

Virender Sehwag impressed by India's middle order

Sehwag also said that Rohit missed the South Africa tour due to his injury and hailed him for making an impressive comeback. Further dissecting the Men in Blue’s performance in the first ODI, Sehwag was impressed by the spin twin of Chahal and Washington Sundar for sharing a total of seven wickets among them.

He added that fans were expecting to see Kohli scoring runs, and said he hit two brilliant shots for boundaries before walking back to the pavilion. Praising Suryakumar and debutant Hooda for finishing off the match, former India opener Sehwag said, "Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Hooda showcased great composure and finished off the game, which we did not see in South Africa from our middle-order and lower middle-order batters”.

Watch the full video:

(Image: @indiancricketteam/@virendersehwag/Instagram)