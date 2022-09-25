Virender Sehwag Rips Into England After Deepti Sharma's 'mankad' Run-out Triggers Outcry

India Women and England Women squared off against one another in the third ODI of their three-match series on Saturday. India Women beat their England counterparts by 16 runs to win the game and take the series home by 3-0. It was veteran India pacer Jhulan Goswami's last match for her country as she bid adieu to international cricket in style. However, Deepti Sharma grabbed the headlines by running out Charlie Dean at the non-striker's end when England needed 16 off the last six overs with just 1 wicket remaining.

Sehwag slams England cricketers

After the game, former England cricketers, including the likes of James Anderson and Nasser Hussain questioned Deepti's tactic despite the dismissal of Dean being legitimate. Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag on Saturday slammed England cricketers for creating unnecessary controversy over the mode of dismissal. "Funny to see so many English guys being poor losers. #Runout," Sehwag posted on Twitter along with a picture of the England flag with a text that read, "Invent a game, forget its rules."

Sehwag also shared an excerpt of Marylebone Cricket Club's (MCC) Law 41.16.1, which states that "if the non-striker is out of his/her ground at any time from the moment the ball comes into play until the instant when the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball, the non-striker is liable to be Run out."

Funny to see so many English guys being poor losers. #Runout . pic.twitter.com/OJOibK6iBZ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 24, 2022

The 'mankading' incident happened in the 44th over with England women almost cruising towards victory. Sharma was into her delivery stride when England batter Charlie Dean at the non-striker's end went too far ahead of the crease. The Indian off-spinner dislodged the bails leaving Dean dumbstruck as she threw her bat to the ground in tears.

India captain backs Deepti

After the match, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur backed the all-rounder and said she doesn’t think that they did anything wrong. “Well, to be honest, I thought you will be asking about the first 9 wickets, as they were not easy to take. It’s a part of the game, I don’t think we have done something new. It shows your awareness, of what batters are doing. I will back my players, she hasn’t done something outside the rules. After the first game we discussed, we wanted to do really well, we have that much potential. We want to continue this kind of cricket," she said in reply.

Image: PTI/Instagram/IndianCricket