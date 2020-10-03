Virender Sehwag Dedicates Special Post After Donald Trump Tests COVID Positive

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag is known for keeping his fans entertained with his antics on social media. Sehwag's ‘Viru Ki Baithak’ is loved by fans, with people appreciative of his comical way of analysing Dream11 IPL 2020 matches. Virender Sehwag’s tweets are also something which regularly leaves fans in splits. Now, the former cricketer has taken to social media to react to the news of US President Donald Trump testing positive for COVID-19.

Sehwag reacts to Trump tests COVID positive news

US President Donald Trump on October 2 announced that he and his wife Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19. Donald Trump revealed that the couple will now begin their quarantine and recovery process, with several people reacting to the news online. Among them was Virender Sehwag, with his light-hearted reaction to the news loved by fans online.

Taking to social media, Virender Sehwag posted a picture of himself in his ‘Baba Sehwag’ avatar. Along with posting the picture, Virender Sehwag wrote that he is blessing Donald Trump so that he can make a swift recovery from COVID-19. Virender Sehwag also hilariously referred to the famous ‘Go Corona Go’ chant that had gone viral earlier.

Virender Sehwag reacts to Dream11 IPL 2020 match

The former cricketer has been regularly tweeting and sharing videos about Dream11 IPL 2020, offering his insight about the matches. In his latest tweet, Virender Sehwag hilariously compared the Chennai team to the characters of the famous Bollywood movie ‘Baghban’. Notably, the Chennai outfit lost their third Dream11 IPL 2020 match in a row, losing to Hyderabad by seven runs.

Baghban feeling for Chennai. Under 19 guys smashing the senior guys. Priyam Garg looks a very bright prospect. Great tournament for the youngsters so far. #CSKvsSRH pic.twitter.com/XEUGMaq4Nu — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 2, 2020

Referring to the Dream11 IPL 2020 match, Virender Sehwag pointed out how a couple of U-19 cricketers got the better of the senior players. After losing their top order midway through the first innings, it was the young duo of Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma who steadied the ship. The duo stitched together a 77-run partnership, helping Hyderabad to a match-winning total. Virender Sehwag also praised Man of the Match Priyam Garg who scored his maiden IPL fifty in the game, calling him a very bright prospect. The former cricketer also said that Dream11 IPL 2020 has been a great tournament for youngsters so far.

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.

