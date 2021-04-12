Virender Sehwag Takes Subtle Dig At Manish Pandey Again After SRH's Loss To KKR

Match 3 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 was concluded by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beating the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 10 runs. In what proved to be a high-scoring game, Nitish Rana's efforts proved to be enough in KKR securing their 100th win in IPL cricket. Post the SRH vs KKR match, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag expressed his views on Twitter.

Sehwag's subtle dig at Manish Pandey through Twitter

Virender Sehwag claimed that batsmen with a low run rate can create immense pressure in the end to finish the game. He also stated that in an attempt to post a statistically appealing individual score, the batsmen can end up consuming precious balls in the middle overs, thereby leaving little room for the lower order to finish the game. This tweet arguably addressed the feeling of many enthusiasts that witnessed Sunday's match.

Here’s what Virender Sehwag had to say on Twitter

Teams that will have stat padding batsmen end up batting long overs without changing gears quickly will struggle. Depriving hitters and finishers by leaving very less balls and making it very difficult. Happened last year, and such teams will struggle always #IPL — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 11, 2021

KKR posted a formidable score of 187 with 6 wickets down. Nitish Rana’s brilliant knock of 80 runs from 56 balls was a major contribution to the scoreboard. In their attempt to chase the score, SRH lost their opening pair of David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha in the first 3 overs with just 10 runs on the scoreboard. The pair of Manish Pandey and Jonny Bairstow stabilised proceedings, with the latter scoring a half-century each which brought the team back on track. However, the game changed in the ending overs of the match as the run rate kept climbing and SRH failed to capitalize on the well-stabilized match.

Manish Pandey IPL 2021 Analysis

The tweet by the veteran can be considered as a subtle dig at Manish Pandey. Manish Pandey scored an admirable score of 61 runs from 44 balls. However, this score wasn’t able to take the Sunrisers across the finish line. Manish Pandey had a strike rate of 138.63, which might have felt short to meet the requirement of the game.

David Warner, in the SRH vs KKR post-match interview, said that they couldn’t execute up to the mark at the beginning and the end of their batting innings. Virender Sehwag mentioned that the scenario of scoring big runs with a low run rate can harm the team which might result in the team struggling throughout the tournament. This is evident from Manish Pandey’s last year IPL stats.

Manish Pandey stats - IPL 2020

The Manish Pandey stats for IPL 2020 include 425 runs from 16 matches with a strike rate of 127.62 and the highest score of 83 runs. Even when he scored considerable runs, his strike rate was considered on the slightly lower end. Sunrisers will play their second match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on 14th April. One can only hope that the team will address the underlying issue and encourage their match winners to adapt to the situation of the game.