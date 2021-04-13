Virender Sehwag Tells Tragic Story Of Chetan Sakariya & Family's Grit As He Shines In IPL

Former Team India vice-captain Virender Sehwag gave special mention to Rajasthan Royals' new recruit Chetan Sakariya for making his debut in the marquee tournament with an outstanding bowling performance against northern rivals Punjab Kings in their IPL 2021 season-opener at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

'Some stories of extraordinary grit': Virender Sehwag

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Sehwag had shared a screenshot that highlighted the life struggles of the emerging cricketer and wrote that when Chetan Sakariya's brother had committed suicide a few months ago, his parents had not informed him about it for 10 days as he was playing the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Viru then added that the game of cricket indeed means a lot to these young men and their families. The 2011 World Cup winner concluded by saying that the Indian Premier League (IPL) is a true measure of the Indian dream and some stories of extraordinary grit.

Chetan Sakariya's brother died of suicide few months ago,his parents didn't tell him for 10 days as he was playing the SMA trophy. What cricket means to these young men,their families .IPL is a true measure of the Indian dream & some stories of extraordinary gritðŸ™ðŸ¼Great prospect pic.twitter.com/r0mISy9Asv — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 12, 2021

An impressive IPL debut for Chetan Sakariya

The Saurashtra cricketer had accounted for the likes of Punjab skipper KL Rahul, his opening partner Mayank Agarwal, and, lower-middle-order batsman Jhye Richardson during his IPL debut on Monday evening as he finished his spell with figures of 3/31 from his four overs. However, what really stood out the most was his excellent diving catch at short fine leg in the 18th over to send back Nicholas Pooran for a golden duck.

Chetan Sakariya's cricketing career so far

The 22-year-old was purchased by the Rajasthan Royals for INR 1.2 crores during the IPL 2021 mini-auctions in February. His name was on the auction list at a base value of INR 20 lakhs.

Chetan Sakariya hails from Gujarat and he plays domestic cricket for Saurashtra, one of the three first-class teams of the state. The speedster made his debut in competitive cricket during the 2017-18 Indian domestic home season. Since then, he has turned up for Saurashtra in 15 first-class matches, one List A match, and 16 T20s.

Earlier this year, the left-arm speedster enjoyed a golden run in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournament. Featuring in all five matches for his side, the talented pacer picked up 12 wickets, including a match-winning spell of 5-11 against Vidarbha in one of the matches. He took his wickets at an average of 8.16 and maintained an economy rate of 4.90.

(Image Courtesy: PTI/@rajasthanroyals/Twitter)