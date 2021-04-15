Virender Sehwag Trolls SRH With Epic 'Main Hoon Na' Chartbuster For Benching Williamson

Former Team India vice-captain Virender Sehwag has taken a subtle jibe at Sunrisers Hyderabad for not including Kane Williamson in their Playing XI after their six-run loss during the IPL 2021 clash at the hands of southern rivals Royal Challengers Bangalore at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday.

Williamson once again had to warm the bench during Wednesday's clash. Meanwhile, this was also SRH's second straight loss this season. They had gone down to the two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders by 10 runs in their opening game on Sunday night.

'Main Hoon Na': Virender Sehwag

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Viru had posted an image of Williamson in bibs from the dugout where he can be seen giving a cheeky smile. The former swashbuckling batsman then added some filmy tadka to it as he came up with the lyrics of one of the famous Bollywood movies i.e. the 2004 SRK-starrer 'Main Hoon Na' directed by choreographer-turned-director Farah Khan. The lyrics are from one of the popular songs from the movie 'Kiska hai yeh tumko intezaar, Main Hoon Na'.

Kiska hai yeh tumko intezaar,

Main hoon Na #SRHvsRCB pic.twitter.com/5ra0ZlUt90 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 14, 2021

Even the netizens made their presence felt and while some of them had a gala time after having gone through the 2011 World Cup winner's hilarious tweet, there were others who took his warning seriously as well. Here are some of the reactions.

Srh badly need kane

SRH suffer a batting collapse, snatch defeat from jaws of victory

Chasing a target of 150, SRH seemed to be cruising towards an easy win with skipper David Warner and Manish Pandey stabilising their innings as the scorecard read 96/1. However, once Warner departed for an impactful 54, it was just a matter of time before the Orange Army suffered a dramatic batting collapse.

The turning point of the contest came in the 17th over when left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed took three wickets in one over as he accounted for the likes of Jonny Bairstow, Pandey, and, Abdul Samad respectively. Afghan leggie Rashid Khan tried his best to keep the 2016 champions in the hunt but once he was run out going for a non-existent second run, it was curtains down for SRH as they were restricted to 143/9 from their 20 overs.

(Image Courtesy: PTI)