Virender Sehwag Tweets Alternate Mobile Number, Leaves Netizens Confused

In yet another cryptic tweet, Virender Sehwag has left fans perplexed after posting an 10 digit number and calling it an alternative phone number. The veteran cricketer in his tweet mentioned that he had dropped his phone in the shower and was getting it fixed and that people could call him on 9112083319.

Dropped my phone in the shower, getting it fixed, call me on 9112083319 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 3, 2021

This tweet brought in a variety of reactions, with fans trying to call the number only to face dissapoinment to not hear Veeru on the other side. Others felt that his account had been hacked and asked all followers to reamin cautious and not engage with the unknown number. A few others saw it as some kind of marketing gimmick and teh craziest of cricketing fans sat down to break the mysterious code.

Veeru's lastest tweet drew varied reactions among twetterati, let's take a look at some of the of the top Twitter reactions coming in on Virender Sehwag's Twitter post.

Virender Sehwag believes Wanindu Hasaranga is a great talent, belives the player will be on the radar of IPL franchises

Wanindu Hasaranga caught many eyes during the recently conculded three-match T20I series between Sri Lanka and India. The spinner picked up 7 wickets including figures of 4/9 and Virender Sehwag believes the player has done enough to warrant an opportunity to play in the IPL.

"He bowled brilliantly and the two wickets he took in the middle, of Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad, broke India's back. I think there was some news that Hasaranga is targeting a few IPL teams as a replacement player," Virender Sehwag was seen saying on Cricbuzz.

The second leg of the Indian Premier League is schedueld to start on the 19th of November in UAE, after it had to be suspended mid-way due to rising cases in India back in May. With many player's unavialble due to national duties and with few others option out due to fatigue and long time in bio-bubbles, the can be newer names seen in the second half and Wanindu Hasaranga might be one such name given his recent performances which might have come right in time.



Image credits: Virender Sehwag twitter/PTI