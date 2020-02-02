Virender Sehwag Uses His Excellent Creative Skills To Laud Team India After A Clean Sweep

Virender Sehwag came forward to hail the Indian team after their remarkable performance by the virtue of which they ended up registering a historic 5-0 clean sweep over New Zealand after getting the better of the hosts in the fifth and final T20I on Sunday. Just like the last two games, the Kiwis let it slip away after having gained the upper hand in the run chase.

READ: KL Rahul pulls off a stunning run out after a brain-fade moment by the Kiwi batsmen

READ: Ross Taylor rues giving Team India a lot more space than required, hails 'X-factor' Bumrah

Virender Sehwag lauds Team India

Virender Sehwag had a creative way of congratulating the Men In Blue. Taking to the micro-blogging site, the former Indian vice-captain wrote that whether 2 required off 4 balls, 18 required off 3 overs or 57 needed off 9 overs, all with plenty of wickets in hand for New Zealand in the last 3 T20's but it was Team India who were simply brilliant in not giving up. The ex-opening batsman then added that it was a well-deserved whitewash and a great spirit from India.

Whether 2 required of 4 balls , 18 required of 3 overs or 57 needed of 9 overs, all with plenty of wickets in hand for New Zealand in the last 3 T20's, #TeamIndia just being simply brilliant in not giving up. A well- deserved Whitewash, great spirit #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/hqKecsdVbC — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 2, 2020

India's first-ever clean sweep in T20Is

India defeated New Zealand by 7 runs to register a rare 5-0 series win away from home on Sunday. Unlike the previous two games, the 'Men in Blue’ won more comfortably at the Bay Oval in the 5th T20I. India’s latest triumph means that New Zealand were handed their first whitewash defeat at home since their 0-2 defeat to England in 2008.

A distraught New Zealand side got off to a horrendous start in their run-chase, losing 3 wickets for just 17 runs on the board. Playing in his 100th T20I, veteran batsman Ross Taylor anchored the innings with a 47-ball 53 before his departure in the 18th over.

Apart from a single Shivam Dube over which accounted for 34 runs, the ‘Black Caps’ never got going and could only score 156-9 to hand India a 7-run win. This is also their first-ever clean sweep in a T20I series as well. Jasprit Bumrah was adjudged Man of the Match while KL Rahul was named Man of the Series.

READ: World Cup champions England, also-rans South Africa square up

READ: Team India is driven by common goal of winning together: K L Rahul